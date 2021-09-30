Fall is truly beginning! Celebrate with some autumnal favorites, or listen to some live music or go to an art exhibit. There are plenty of family-friendly activities to do this weekend for you to participate in celebration of the season!

Catch an Oktoberfest while you can in Frisco this October!

Frisco Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. to Sunday, October 3 at 5 p.m.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with authentic German festivities at Frisco Square this weekend! There will be two stages with music and dancing, several beers on tap, contests, and more. Don’t miss out on the fun! Get your tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frisco-oktoberfest-tickets.

Frisco Square | 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco

Who doesn’t love a pumpkin patch when October rolls around?

5G Farm’s Pumpkin Patch

Available all weekend

Take a look at 5G Farm’s extensive collection of pumpkins or enjoy the hayride, bounce houses, corn maze, and selfie stations. There will be great barbecue and local vendors for you to purchase food from.

5G Farm TX | 6601 Co Rd. 166, McKinney

(Check out more local pumpkin patches!)

Concerts by the Creek is the perfect thing to do this weekend with the music-lover in your life.

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, October 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out Havana NRG!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Autumn at the Arboretum is a perfect thing to do this weekend to celebrate the coming of October!

Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

This local artist’s exhibit is an inspiring thing to do this weekend.

Opening of Make Room for Color

Available all weekend

Join Kelly Steller Hrad in the opening of her solo exhibition, Make Room for Color. Her paintings use acrylic, oil, and more to express her thoughts with color, layers, and vividness. Take a look at her captivating work at the ArtCentre of Plano!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

Immersive Van Gogh is a beautiful thing to do this weekend!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. For more information and tickets, visit www.dallasvangogh.com/about.

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

If you want even more ideas for fund things to do this weekend, here’s a list of even more great options which are available every weekend for the forseeable future.

For young kids, there’s the PAW Patrol experience at CAMP in Dallas and the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco. Also check out our ultimate guide to the best playgrounds in and around Collin County – that list will keep you and your kids entertained for the rest of the year! You may also want to dive into one last splash before the end of summer, there are over 10 local splash pads that are still open!

Meanwhile Jurassic World at Grandscape in The Colony is fun for all the family, as is a visit to the Fort Worth Stockyards. But if you’re looking for adults-only fun, we recommend checking out the newest addition to The Shops at Legacy – Bottle Rockets, a “grown-up playground” with arcade games and much more.