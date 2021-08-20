We’ve highlighted a lot of playgrounds for kids lately. It’s time the adults got one, too!
Bottle Rockets Bar just opened at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. It’s the latest addition to the Harder Concepts group, and is a “grown-up playground” as Justin Roche, general manager of The Shops at Legacy, describes it.
So what does this new bar have that makes it so special?
Bottle Rockets has the entertainment factor
Grab a beer, then grab a dart, cue stick or joystick! You’ll find a variety of arcade games if you’re a gamer at heart with a retro streak. For more traditional pub entertainment, there are also dart boards and pool tables. There’s a game for everybody here!
The giant video wall of 4k televisions also make up an impressive display of high-definition visuals and sound, that begs for proudly showing any and every sporting event. What better way to watch the Cowboys this season?
Bottle Rockets has a menu as fun as its games
Bottle Rockets offers burgers (like the Rocket Burger, pictured) as well as a full wing and leg chicken combo in flavors like Tequila Lime BBQ, Mango Habanero, Carolina Reaper and more.
The variety of hand-tossed pizza will make meat-lovers happy with variations like “Spicy Meatball” and “Brian’s Sausage & Shrooms.” Don’t worry, purists — they’ve got you covered with “Margherita,” “Pepperoni” and “Veggie.”
And the wide selection of beer and craft cocktails is just as fun!
Bottle Rockets is a unique concept for the area
While not a full-on arcade, this newest installment at The Shops at Legacy West is an adventurous first in the area, meshing a sports bar with a quirky arcade-meets-pool-hall-lite concept in a way that will be sure to liven up parties with nostalgia and delight patrons in a whole new way.
Bottle Rockets Bar | 5800 Legacy Drive, C-11, Plano, TX 75024
