We’ve highlighted a lot of playgrounds for kids lately. It’s time the adults got one, too!

Bottle Rockets Bar just opened at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. It’s the latest addition to the Harder Concepts group, and is a “grown-up playground” as Justin Roche, general manager of The Shops at Legacy, describes it.

So what does this new bar have that makes it so special?

Bottle rockets’ upper level bar and games. | jordan jarrett

Bottle Rockets has the entertainment factor

Grab a beer, then grab a dart, cue stick or joystick! You’ll find a variety of arcade games if you’re a gamer at heart with a retro streak. For more traditional pub entertainment, there are also dart boards and pool tables. There’s a game for everybody here!

The tv wall at bottle rockets bar, the newest installment at the shops at legacy. | jordan jarrett

The giant video wall of 4k televisions also make up an impressive display of high-definition visuals and sound, that begs for proudly showing any and every sporting event. What better way to watch the Cowboys this season?

The rocket burger.

Bottle Rockets has a menu as fun as its games

Bottle Rockets offers burgers (like the Rocket Burger, pictured) as well as a full wing and leg chicken combo in flavors like Tequila Lime BBQ, Mango Habanero, Carolina Reaper and more.

The variety of hand-tossed pizza will make meat-lovers happy with variations like “Spicy Meatball” and “Brian’s Sausage & Shrooms.” Don’t worry, purists — they’ve got you covered with “Margherita,” “Pepperoni” and “Veggie.”

And the wide selection of beer and craft cocktails is just as fun!

More games upstairs at bottle rockets. | jordan jarrett

Bottle Rockets is a unique concept for the area

While not a full-on arcade, this newest installment at The Shops at Legacy West is an adventurous first in the area, meshing a sports bar with a quirky arcade-meets-pool-hall-lite concept in a way that will be sure to liven up parties with nostalgia and delight patrons in a whole new way.

Bottle Rockets Bar | 5800 Legacy Drive, C-11, Plano, TX 75024

