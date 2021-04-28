For Randy DeWitt, the founder and chairman of the recently rebranded FB Society, the dream of Vinotopia started with his wife, Michelle, and their shared love of wine.

“Michelle, is a sommelier and we’ve both been wine collectors for many years,” DeWitt explained in a Tuesday press release. “We found ourselves seeking a concept that would allow us to sample wines before committing and spending hundreds on a bottle that we may not love. And so, Vinotopia was born.”

Opening April 30 at Legacy Hall, Vinotopia is the latest FB Society invention, and it dares to reimagine the wine lover’s experience. It’s a social, communal space, offering premium wine available at the pop of a cork. Vinotopia invites guests to linger, and taste new wines to find new favorites, guided by their on-site sommeliers.

DeWitt and his business partner, FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons, made a name with the ambitious, innovative restaurants and concepts. Their other brands include Vestals premium catering, Bingham House event venue, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. and the non-profit Furlough Kitchen.

This isn’t even the first time they have experimented with wine; Sixty Vines, their take on a California wine bar. Sixty Vines famously features a long line of wines on tap, from light pinot noirs and rose, to a complex Chardonnay that they call “a bakery in a glass.”

Courtesy of Vinotopia

But Vinotopia is something entirely new for Plano. Inside, knowledgeable sommeliers are ready to help guests make their selections from the 60 wines in stock, encouraging exploration. At its Wine Station, smart dispensers offer guests small tastings, in two-, four- or eight-ounce self-serve pours. All guests need to do is purchase a Vinotopia tasting card. Then they’re free to explore, taste, and discover. Vintopia’s Coravin wine preservation system, like that at Sixty Vines, calibrates the perfect temperature for each variety. Every glass comes to the table at its best, never oxidized.

It’s also a retail space with around 60 wines that are already tried and tested by their sommeliers. As DeWitt explained, the concept is more than just an elevated wine bar. It’s a hybrid concept. “Our hybrid wine bar and retail shop also enables collectors to discover expertly curated, coveted wines for their at-home cellar,” he said.

Eventually Vinotopia will leave Legacy Hall for another standalone flagship location. But for now, their stall will feature a live art demonstration made from repurposed wine bottle capsules from local artist, Ryan Sorrell, making a contemporary space that marries wine and art.

Gibbons said the FB Society team is thrilled that Vinotopia is finally making its Plano debut. “This one-of-a-kind concept exquisitely combines the art of hospitality with the science of retail, making it the ideal partner and destination for the wine curious and wine enthusiasts,” he said. “Whether you’re looking to experience what a $400 bottle of wine tastes like for just $20 or you want to find the perfect weeknight wine, Vinotopia is the answer.”

Vinotopia