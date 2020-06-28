140,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Justice for a Black UNT Student Killed by Denton Police June 10, 2020 Dallas Police Department Extends Olive Branch in ‘Blue For Black Lives Matter’ March June 8, 2020 Gov. Abbott Declares State of Disaster Following Protests in Honor of George Floyd June 2, 2020 local news Gov. Abbott Closes Bars, Limits Restaurant Capacity by Christian McPhate June 26, 2020June 26, 2020 Plano Officer Fatally Shoots Woman after She Stabs Him and other Driver in Car Crash by Annette Nevins June 26, 2020June 26, 2020 Denton’s Confederate Monument Comes Down by Christian McPhate June 25, 2020June 25, 2020 McKinney City Council Declares Another Victory for Small Businesses in Collin County by Christian McPhate June 25, 2020June 25, 2020 Coronavirus Gov. Abbott Addresses “Unacceptable” COVID-19 Increases in Texas June 24, 2020June 25, 2020 Collin County Jail Staff Members and Inmate Test Positive For COVID-19 June 17, 2020June 17, 2020 The Bars Are Open Again But Not Many People Are Bellying Up To It June 11, 2020June 11, 2020 Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter? It’s awesome. SIGN UP Stay up-to-date with all the latest local news and events, delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday.u003cstrongu003e Subscribe now.u003c/strongu003e Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again. Processing… latest Politics Sadaf Haq is the First Muslim Woman Ever to Run for Frisco City Council June 24, 2020June 25, 2020 Health Texas 4000 Summer Ride Goes Virtual to Raise Cancer Awareness June 23, 2020June 25, 2020 Business Plano Mayor, TABC Urge Governor, Bars, Restaurants to Exercise More Caution with Coronavirus Contamination June 22, 2020June 25, 2020 Food Chef Uno Immanivong Spices Up the Dallas Metroplex June 22, 2020June 20, 2020 Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. FOOD & DRINK Celebrate Father’s Day with These Local Restaurants June 17, 2020June 16, 2020 Where to Support Black-Owned Restaurants and Culinary Businesses in DFW June 15, 2020June 12, 2020 During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Independently-owned Restaurants Stand the Greatest Chance of Collapse June 3, 2020June 2, 2020 business Local Leaders: Launching a Business with Muscle, Hustle, and Honor June 18, 2020June 17, 2020 Local Leaders: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace is More Important than Ever June 12, 2020June 15, 2020 Local Leaders: Overcoming Adversity May 29, 2020May 28, 2020 Are Frisco and Plano Really “Recession Proof”? May 26, 2020June 2, 2020 Featured Business Business Fatboy USA CEO Discusses the Challenge of Keeping Customers, Employees Comfy During COVID-19 ARTS, Culture & Events Art Murals, Rallies, Poetry Slams and Other Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth 2020 June 19, 2020June 19, 2020 Scenes from Prosper’s Small-Town Black Lives Matter March June 9, 2020June 8, 2020 McKinney Is Now Officially A Music-Friendly City May 22, 2020May 21, 2020 The Show Must Go Online: How The Comedy Arena Improvised During a Global Pandemic May 20, 2020May 19, 2020 Longform Texas Chefs and Musicians Host Virtual Concert to Benefit Restaurants During the Pandemic May 18, 2020May 17, 2020 Plano Singer Pri Wants to Make Music That’s Honest About Love May 11, 2020May 14, 2020 What Will the North Texas Live Music Scene Look Like Next Year? Some of Our Favorite Artists Weigh In April 16, 2020May 18, 2020 John Krasinski’s Second Episode of “Some Good News” Gives a Shout-Out to Dallas-based Furlough Kitchen April 8, 2020May 14, 2020 unfiltered Protests Past & Present June 16, 2020June 15, 2020 Footage of Police Warring with Protesters Shows We Still Have Far To Go June 4, 2020June 5, 2020 President Trump Threatens to Send in the Military. Local Police Kneel in Solidarity with Protesters. June 3, 2020June 3, 2020 What I Learned from Longtime Dallas Observer Columnist Jim Schutze May 14, 2020May 19, 2020