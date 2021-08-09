If you want to see historic Texas in its cowboy-hat-and-boots glory, The Fort Worth Stockyards are well worth a day trip!

From a rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum, to shopping through Mule Alley, the Fort Worth Stockyards are an essential stop for anyone who calls themselves a Texan (or is just passing through!)

Here’s our guide to the highlights you’ve got to hit when you visit!

See a rodeo at cowtown coliseum when you visit the fort worth stockyards!

Cowtown Coliseum

Rodeo time!

The world’s only year-round rodeo happens at the Cowtown Coliseum every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. The Stockyards Championship Rodeo promises an all-around authentic Western Cowboy Experience throughout the entirety of the spectacle.

The show features bull riding, tie down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bronc riding and break away roping; all the classic trappings of an authentic rodeo.

(Click here to learn more about the time-honored rodeo experience at Cowtown Coliseum!)

The herd! This cattle drive is a unique experience you can only see at the fort worth stockyards!

The Fort Worth Herd

An incredible experience to get your heart swelling with pride over the cowboy roots of Texas. The Fort Worth Herd is the world’s only daily cattle drive, where real cowboys and cowgirls drive a herd of longhorn steers to the watering hole. It happens twice daily (11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) on Exchange Avenue, running in front of the historic Livestock Exchange building.

Dance the night away at billy bob’s – the world’s largest honky-tonk! – at the fort worth stockyards.

Billy Bob’s Texas

How can you miss out on the world’s largest honky-tonk? Billy Bob’s is one of the best entertainment spots in the country. Country music shows occur every Friday and Saturday night. You can take dance lessons, check out the museum of handprints from your favorite country artists, or head over to the 81 Club venue for a more intimate, private event experience. The fun here is nonstop.

Mule alley is where you’ve got to start your shopping adventures at the fort worth stockyards.

Mule Alley

Right across from the Cowtown Coliseum are the historic barn buildings of Mule Alley. This is Forth Worth Stockyards’ perfect stroll-through area, day or night. This alley of buildings steeped in western character and heritage that have re-emerged as restaurants, shops, and creative workplaces that have all been curated to create an immersive experience.

It’s also the perfect precursor to further exploring and shopping through our next highlight…

The forth worth stockyards station will blow you away!

Stockyards Station

Time to shop! If Mule Alley got you excited, wait ’til you see what the rest of Stockyards Station has in store for you. In Stockyards Station and down Exchange Avenue, you’ll find a unique assortment of shops and dining options waiting for you: A BBQ spot, a candy shop, a gift shop, and even a record shop!

5 must-do's at the fort worth stockyards 9

Hotel Drover

Want to make your visit to the Fort Worth Stockyards even more special? Book a stay at the Hotel Drover and make it a “Rustic-Luxe” retreat! The hotel is modeled after the hotels of the frontier west… but with a twist of luxury. Among the proud cowboy decor, you’ll find fantastic wining and dining at the featured restaurant, 97 West, or at the lobby bar. The outdoor veranda is a paradise of its own, with a bar (of course) and plush seating where you can bask in the sun with a favorite something to sip.