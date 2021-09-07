It’s September, Labor Day is gone, techinally it’s Fall and while we’re all busy updating our homes with Fall decor, we are still in Texas and it’s still pretty hot. So, for those of you wondering which local splash pads are still open and available to amuse your littles, this list of 10 awesome local splash pads open past Labor Day is for you.

Most of the splash pads on this list are open through to the end of September, Oak Hills Splash Pads and W.J. Thomas Splash Pad, both in Carrollton are open until October 15.

The splash pad at Celebration Park; Photo by Alyssa Vincent

1. Splash Pad at Celebration Park, Allen

This splash pad features sprayers, misters, tumble buckets and bubbling water features designed for ages 2 – 12.

701 Angel Parkway, Allen, TX 75002

Details

May 1 – September 28, 2021

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays

Restrooms on site

Photo courtesy of the City of Carrollton website

2. Oak Hills Splash Pad, Carrollton

A pavilion, tables and grills are available for parents to cool off in the shade. No activation required here. The water features run automatically during operational hours.

1225 Royal Palm Ln, Carrollton, TX 75007

Details

May 1 – October 15, 2021

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restrooms onsite

Photo courtesy of the City of Carrollton website

3. W.J. Thomas Splash Pad, Carrollton

This splash pad has shaded areas, tables, grills and a deck, making it easy to spend a whole afternoon cooling off and enjoying quality time as a family. No activation required at this splash pad. The water features run automatically during operational hours.

1955 N. Perry Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Details

May 1 – October 15

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restrooms onsite

Photo courtesy of the City of Frisco

4. Frisco Commons Splash Pad

This is one of 3 spray parks conveniently located across the city of Frisco. Its daily hours are consistent from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week. And while there is a pavilion on site, be mindful that it’s not reservable and is open on a first-come first-serve basis. Sharing is caring, right?

8000 McKinney Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Details

May 15 – September 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restrooms and shaded pavilion onsite

Photo courtesy of the City of Frisco website

5. J.R. Newman Splash Pad, Frisco

Because this splash pad is smaller than some of the others on this list, it’s less likely to attract crowds, making it a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours cooling off. To activate the spray features, touch the sensor located at the top of a blue pillar on the southern portion of the splash pad.

8211 Twin Falls Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Details

May 15 – September 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restroom NOT included onsite

Includes shaded pavilion

Photo courtesy of the City of Frisco website

6. Shepherd’s Glen Splash Pad, Frisco

This splash pad is part of the Shepherd’s Glen park, which also includes a shaded pavilion, playground, practice field and walking trail. Bring a soccer ball for older children to kick around while the little ones splash about. To activate the water features, touch the sensor located at the top of a blue pillar on the western portion of the splash pad.

12012 Shepherds Hill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Details

May 15 – September 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m

Restroom NOT included onsite

Little elm splash pad is the most delightful sight! And it’s open after labor day!

7. Little Elm Splash Pad

This splash pad is adorable, with structures resembling giant daisies, leaves and mushrooms. And, there’s even a little slide! It’s also for all ages, making it great for family fun. The water is treated with chlorine and recirculated.

1001 Witt Rd, Little Elm, TX 75068

Details

Season varies. The splash pad is currently open and according to Little Elm Parks & Recreation, it closes “when the weather cools off and looks like it will stay that way.” While that is ambiguos, they clarified by saying it usually is open through to mid September but in previous years it has been closed in early Sepytember and stayed open as late as the beginning of October. If you’re not sure, you can call 972-731-3296

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Restrooms onsite

No dogs allowed

The john m whisenant park splash pad is open after labor day!

8. All 9 splash pads in McKinney!

The City of McKinney has 9 splash pads, such as the one a John M. Whisenant Park, pictured above. The McKinney splash pads are all open through to October 1 and are all connected to playgrounds so if it turns out to be too cold for the water, you can always play instead.

Details

All McKinney splash pads are open May 1 – October 1

Check out this list of all nine (yes, NINE!) splash pads in McKinney!

9. Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows Park, Plano

Photo courtesy of @cityofplanotx on Twitter

Windhaven Meadows Park is a whopping 123-acres, with 330 parking spaces, a 2-mile trail connecting to the Legacy and Bluebonnet Trails, a 4800 sq. ft reservable pavilion, a dog park and the all abilities Liberty Playground.

The 1,800 sq. ft splash pad is just one feature of the expansive Liberty Playground, which encompasses 20,000 total sq. ft of accessible play equipment that focuses on the six elements of play: social, emotional, physical, sensory, cognitive and communication. There are separate spaces for older and younger children to encourage age-appropriate learning and motor skill development. There are also picnic tables! Pack a lunch and make a whole day out of this excursion.

5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Details

Open first weekend of April until October 17

5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Restrooms on site

Activate spray features by pressing the bollard in the corresponding play area

The creek at limestone quarry park is a great post-labor day spot to visit.

10. And an honorary splash pad: the creek at Limestone Quarry Park

OK, so this is not techinally a splash pad, but we could argue that it’s even better. This natural beauty spot is open year round, it’s natural and is so much fun!

The creek, West Rowlett Creek, at Limestone Quarry Park is the perfect spot to stay cool when it’s hot and humid outside. The water is clean, clear and refreshingly cool and the entire area is mostly shaded so you don’t need to worry about sunburn either.

Plus, Limestone Quarry Creek is where you’ll find Frisco’s hidden waterfall which is a nice bonus to the area. Honestly, the waterfall isn’t as great as it sounds, but does make for a cute photo opportunity.

Click here for everything you need to know about visiting Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco, including how to find the waterfall and important information about snakes in the area.

