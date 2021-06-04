Attention McKinney parents — are you looking for the best playgrounds to take your kids? Look no further! As the rain (hopefully) starts slowing down and the weather keeps warming up, playgrounds are an excellent option for the kids to get their energy out during the summer.

So, if you’re a McKinney parent, here are the top five best playgrounds near you.

The playground at bonnie wenk park in mckinney. | courtesy of the city of mckinney’s website

Bonnie Wenk Park

Bonnie Wenk Park has (literally) anything you can imagine. First, it has an all-abilities playground that can be used by children of all ages, needs and abilities. But while your kids play at the playground, adults can enjoy a wide variety of amenities like an amphitheater, dog park, fitness court, fishing pond and hike/bike trails. Bonus — the park also has a lightning detector and a pavilion. Restrooms are available on site.

2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney | Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The playground at al ruschhaupt park in mckinney. | courtesy of the city of mckinney’s website

Al Ruschhaupt Park

Al Ruschhaupt Park, located in the Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex, has a lot more than just soccer. The park itself has lacrosse fields, a hike/bike trail, splash pad, amphitheater, swings, concessions, a large picnic shelter and five lighted soccer fields. And the best part? The park’s playground is “boundless,” or wheelchair accessible with soft ground surrounding it. Restrooms are available on site.

2708-2710 N. Brook Drive, McKinney | Open daily for 24 hours

The playground at finch park in mckinney. | bailey lewis

Finch Park

Finch Park has what many look for in the summer — a splash pad! And Finch Park has a swing set and two playgrounds, one for older kids and one for younger kids. In addition, the park has four pickleball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, two reservable pavilions, and charcoal grills. Restrooms are available on site.

301 W. Standifer St., McKinney | Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The playground at jim ledbetter park in mckinney. | bailey lewis

Jim Ledbetter Park

Jim Ledbetter Park is home to a vast playground and lots of swings. The barrier-free play structure also comes equipped with climbing boulders — perfect for kids who like to be in high places. Other amenities at the park include a picnic shelter, multi-purpose court, open turf area and a hike/bike trail. There are no restrooms available on-site.

3212 Bluewood Drive, McKinney | Open daily for 24 hours

The playground at john m. Whisenant park in mckinney. | bailey lewis

John M. Whisenant Park

John M. Whisenant Park is also home to a splash pad and two playgrounds — one for ages 2-5 and the other for ages 5-12. The park’s other amenities include swings, a hike/bike trail and an open turf area. And the park is dog friendly with a dog park nearby, so feel free to bring your fur babies and your regular ones! There are no restrooms available on-site.

3701 Hudson Crossing, McKinney | Open daily for 24 hours