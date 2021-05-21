Frisco parents — are you looking for some good playgrounds in your area? As the weather warms up and the school year ends, kids will want to head outdoors and play in the sunshine. But with so many parks, it can be hard to know which ones are the best and have solid playgrounds.

So, if you’re a Frisco parent, here are the top five Frisco playgrounds.

Hope Park

Hope Park, located in Frisco Commons Park, features an all-abilities playground so that all kids can play. Complete with rubberized footing, a sensory area, adaptive equipment, a “picnic alley,” “big kid lot” and “tot lot,” it has everything kids need for a day of fun. And it even has a spray park nearby to help your kids cool off amid the searing Texas heat. Restrooms are available on-site.

8000 McKinney Road, Frisco | Opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset

Creek behind the playground at Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco. | Rebecca Silvestri

Limestone Quarry Park

Limestone Quarry Park features a decent playground. However, directly behind the playground is a beautiful creek with crystal water — perfect for paddling. To find the creek, walk directly behind the playground, and you will see a bench. There is a very small trail leading into the trees and down to the creek. Note that you can’t see the creek until you venture into the trees. Please be aware of snakes. (To learn more about dangerous critters like snakes, click here). There are no restrooms on-site.

6300 Maltby Drive, Frisco | Opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset

The playground at Harold Bacchus Community Park in Frisco. | Bailey Lewis

Harold Bacchus Community Park

Harold Bacchus Community Park tends to be a hotspot for baseball tournaments. It’s also home to multiple playgrounds with unique equipment. And it’s jam-packed with amenities. Some of those include benches, a bike trail, concession facilities, picnic tables, a pond, practice and game fields, a soccer field, trails, training tunnels and water. Restrooms are available on-site.

13995 E. Main St., Frisco | Opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset

The playground at Bi Centennial Park in Frisco. | Bailey Lewis

Bi Centennial Park

Bi Centennial Park may be a small park, but it has an incredible playground. The playground has two giant slides — one is bright green, and the other is mint-colored. The park’s other amenities include a BBQ grill, basketball court, a pavilion and picnic tables. There are no restrooms on-site.

9349 Sunset Drive and McKinney Road, Frisco | Opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset

The playground at B.F. Phillips Community Park in Frisco. | Bailey Lewis

B.F. Phillips Community Park

B.F. Phillips Community Park has just about everything you and the kiddos need for a day full of fun. The park itself is enormous and has two playgrounds to match that energy. And it’s the perfect place to bring your dog, too, as it includes a dog park. The park’s other amenities include a bike trail, concession facilities, a disc golf course, football field, picnic tables, practice and game fields, seating arbor, a soccer field and a walking trail. Restrooms are available on-site.

3335 Timber Ridge Drive, Frisco | Opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset