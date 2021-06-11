Allen parents — I don’t know if y’all have noticed, but it’s starting to get pretty dang hot in North Texas. And as the air gets hotter, the more it starts to feel like summertime. So, if you’re an Allen parent looking for some fun playgrounds to take your kids and their friends this summer, here are the top five Allen playgrounds.

The playground at celebration park in allen. | rebecca silvestri

Celebration Park

Celebration Park has incredible brightly covered playground equipment. And there is actually a purpose behind those colors — to welcome kids of all abilities by coding for the level of difficulty at each playground section. The park’s sprayground also opened on May 1 for the summer and will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except for Wednesdays. Other amenities at the park include picnic tables, a covered pavilion, barbecue grills, soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, a basketball court, hike/bike trails and lighted tennis courts. Restrooms are available on-site.

701 Angel Parkway, Allen | Open daily from sunrise to sundown

Police-themed part of the playground at green park in allen. | rebecca silvestri

Green Park

Green Park has a first-responder-themed playground modeled after a fire station and police station. Green Park’s playground is the perfect place for kids with vast imaginations. The fire-fighter-themed playground structure is made for kids ages 5-12. The police-themed part of the playground is designed for kids ages 2-5. The park also features picnic tables and a pavilion for parents to hang out while their kids play. There are no restrooms available on-site.

1305 Comanche Drive, Allen | Open daily from sunrise to sundown

The playground at spirit park in allen. | alyssa vincent

Spirit Park

Spirit Park is home to another themed playground — this time, it’s treehouse-themed. Not only is the playground at Spirit Park a blast for the kids, but it also has baseball/softball fields and hike/bike trails to keep older kids and adults entertained. Restrooms are available on-site (at the city sports complex next door).

1151 Ridgeview Drive, Allen | Open daily from sunrise to sundown

The playground at waterford park in allen. | alyssa vincent

Waterford Park

Waterford Park is perfect if the kiddos in your life have dreams of becoming astronauts. And that’s because the playground equipment at the park is space shuttle themed! With lots of slides and swings, it would take awhile for kids to run out of things to do. For parents, gardens and walking paths also surround the park. There are no restrooms available on-site.

1225 Hueco Drive, Allen | Open daily from sunrise to sundown

The playground at bethany ridge park in allen. | courtesy of the allen parks and recreation facebook page

Bethany Ridge Park

Bethany Ridge Park sits right next to a duck pond, offering a view or fishing while your kids play. The unique playground at Bethany Ridge Park has new equipment that includes a music area, where kids can experiment with music. And with a pavilion and hike/bike trail, this park has everything you need for a fun summer day. There are no restrooms available on-site.

1218 E. Bethany Drive, Allen | Open daily from sunrise to sundown