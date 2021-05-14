With summer just around the corner, many kids will want to make use of their spare time by playing at the local parks. But it can be hard to know which park’s playgrounds are the best ones to take your kids to. Some look clean online, but aren’t in person. And others may not have restrooms available.

So, if you’re looking for the best Plano playgrounds to take your kids, then look no further. Here are the five best Plano playgrounds.

Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows Park in Plano. | Courtesy of the Plano Municipal Center’s website

Windhaven Meadows Park

Windhaven Meadows Park is home to the incredible Liberty Playground. It has two giant playground areas with soft foaming floors that are basically brand new. It’s also home to Plano’s only (yes, seriously) splash pad, which is huge and opened in April. The park’s other amenities include a dog park, reservable pavilion and 1.9 miles of concrete trail that connect to Legacy and Bluebonnet trails.Restrooms are available on site.

5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano | Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The M41-A3 Walker Bulldog tank at Liberty Park in Plano. | Courtesy of the Plano Municipal Center’s website

Liberty Park

Liberty Park is one of those parks that catches your attention immediately. And the reason for that? The park has a giant tank straight from the Vietnam War era. The M41-A3 Walker Bulldog tank weighs 23.5 tons, is 26.9 feet long and 8.9 feet wide. The park, of course, features a cool playground. But the park also has a variety of essential things for a comfortable day of playing — a drinking fountain, two grills, picnic tables, a shaded pavilion and open sports fields.No restrooms.

1200 Mill Valley Drive, Plano | Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The playground at Jack Carter Park in Plano. | Courtesy of the Plano Municipal Center’s website

Jack Carter Park

Jack Carter Park sports a fantastic all-abilities playground for kids ages 2-12, with climbing, tactile, auditory and visual playground equipment. The park also features a pavilion, picnic tables, pond, sand volleyball and trails.Restrooms are available on site.

2800 Maumelle Drive, Plano | Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The playground at Haggard Park in Plano. | Bailey Lewis

Haggard Park

Haggard Park has two playground sections, with the smaller of the two made specifically for kids ages 2-5. It even has WiFi, which is perfect for parents killing time while their kids play. And if the WiFi isn’t enough, there is also a reservable gazebo near the playgrounds. To reserve the gazebo, call 972-423-7809 or email Suzy Jones at suzy.jones@artcentreofplano.org. Restrooms are available on site.

901 E. 15th St., Plano | Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The playground at Bob Woodruff Park North in Plano. | Bailey Lewis

Bob Woodruff Park North has a playground that sits right in front of a pond. While the equipment isn’t necessarily anything special, it’s pretty big. The park’s other amenities include a fishing pier, hard-surface trails, a pavilion and a sand volleyball court. Restrooms are available on site.

2601 San Gabriel Drive, Plano | Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.