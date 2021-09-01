If you’re a parent in search of the best playgrounds to enjoy with your littles, you’ve come to the right place. This is the most comprehensive, detailed list of the best playgrounds in and around Collin County, written by a mom for other parents and caregivers of young children.

Within each featured playground listing you’ll find multiple images, as well as everything you need to know to, such as whether or not there are restrooms, the age and abilities each playground is suitable for, key facilities and features, highlights and of course, the address and directions.

Best Playgrounds in and around Collin County

For ease of navigation, we’ve subdivided the list into different cities, please use the links below to skip to a specific city.

Best Playgrounds in Allen

It is our opinion that Allen actually has the best collection of playgrounds in all of Collin County. The treehouse playground at Spirit Park easily tops our list of best playground in the area, meanwhile First Responder Playground at Green Park and Rocketship Playground at Waterford Park may be small neighborhood playground but their theming is unrivalled. And, there’s also Celebration Park which has a huge all-abilities playground and a fun splash pad.

Best Playgrounds in Plano

Best Playgrounds in Frisco

Best Playgrounds in McKinney

Best Playgrounds in Prosper

Best Playgrounds in Little Elm

Best Playgrounds beyond Collin County

Best Playgrounds – A Momma’s Mission

How did we come to have the most comprehensive list of the best playgrounds in and around Collin County? Here’s how:

Once upon a time, I was one of those moms who planned exciting adventures to keep my kids occupied on the weekends. From Peppa Pig World in Grapevine to Kidzania in Frisco and Crayola Experience in Plano, we were always doing something. Then, along came COVID, and everywhere closed. Suddenly, we had to find a different way to wear the little ones out … and keep our sanity.

Ultimate guide to the best playgrounds in and around collin county 28

Soon enough, every Saturday and Sunday, our son, Theo (5), would ask, “Can we go to a new playground, mommy?” And so we did. Almost every weekend for the last 18 months, we’ve ventured near and far to a multitude of different playgrounds across the metroplex.

These are the best playgrounds we’ve found. Some are in Collin County, some are a little further afield but if they made this list, we can assure you, they’re worth the drive.

Note: Just like COVID is yet to end, our hunt for the best playgrounds near us continues. We’ll continue to update this page, so please check back and if you know of a great playground that we missed – please reach out to Rebecca at rebecca@localprofile.com.