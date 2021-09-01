If you’re a parent in search of the best playgrounds to enjoy with your littles, you’ve come to the right place. This is the most comprehensive, detailed list of the best playgrounds in and around Collin County, written by a mom for other parents and caregivers of young children.
Within each featured playground listing you’ll find multiple images, as well as everything you need to know to, such as whether or not there are restrooms, the age and abilities each playground is suitable for, key facilities and features, highlights and of course, the address and directions.
Best Playgrounds in and around Collin County
For ease of navigation, we’ve subdivided the list into different cities, please use the links below to skip to a specific city.
- Best playgrounds in Allen
- Best playgrounds in Plano
- Best playgrounds in Frisco
- Best playgrounds in McKinney
- Best playgrounds in Prosper
- Best playgrounds in Little Elm
- Best playgrounds beyond Collin County (Richardson, Rowlett, Southlake, Coppell, Carrollton, Dallas, Flower Mound and Fort Worth)
Best Playgrounds in Allen
It is our opinion that Allen actually has the best collection of playgrounds in all of Collin County. The treehouse playground at Spirit Park easily tops our list of best playground in the area, meanwhile First Responder Playground at Green Park and Rocketship Playground at Waterford Park may be small neighborhood playground but their theming is unrivalled. And, there’s also Celebration Park which has a huge all-abilities playground and a fun splash pad.
Find this huge accesible playground at Celebration Park, Allen
Awesome shaded playground at Reed Park West, Allen
Bethany Ridge Park, Allen
First Responder Playground at Green Park, Allen | Best Playgrounds
Treehouse Playground at Spirit Park, Allen | Best Playgrounds
Rocketship Playground at Waterford Park, Allen | Best Playgrounds
Best Playgrounds in Plano
Nautical theme playground at Preston Meadow Park, Plano
All-Abilities Playground at Jack Carter Park, Plano
Buckhorn Park, Plano
Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows Park, Plano
Tank Playground at Liberty Park, Plano
Best Playgrounds in Frisco
Bicentennial Park, Frisco
Nice playground with three-story slide, zip-lines and a tractor on display. Fun fact: The city of Frisco donated the old playground equipment of Bicentennial Park…Keep reading
Hope Park at Frisco Commons Park, Frisco | Best Playgrounds
Hope Park has three distinct areas to play, all enclosed with a wooden fence. In fact, this playground is more like a play city, with…Keep reading
Best Playgrounds in McKinney
Hill Top Park, McKinney has a wonderful shaded playground
Hill Top Park in McKinney has a playground which is completely shaded – literally every single play structure is covered…Keep reading
Al Ruschhaupt Park, McKinney, is the best playground for young kids
A nicely shaded, fun option for smaller kids (7 and under), which is connected to a trail with disc golf.…Keep reading
Bonnie Wenk Park, McKinney
There’s a lot going on at this all-abilities playground. Bonnie Wenk Park is not just the best playground in McKinney,…Keep reading
Best Playgrounds in Prosper
Windmill Playground at Frontier Park, Prosper | Best Playgrounds
Windmill Playground at Frontier Park is a big wooden play town with nice murals and some unusual climbing and balancing…Keep reading
Best Playgrounds in Little Elm
Beard Park, Little Elm – Forest themed playground on Lake Lewisville | Best Playgrounds
We love Beard Park in Little Elm. It’s cute, it’s fun and it’s right by a lake so visiting here […]
Lift off at Space Station Playground at McCord Park, Little Elm | Best Playgrounds
If you’re looking for one of the best playgrounds around, you search may be over. The Space Station Playground at […]
Best Playgrounds beyond Collin County
Bicentennial Park Southlake
Have you ever seen a dragon spout water from its nostrils? No? Then you need to get yourself to Bicentennial […]
Fort Wildflower Playground at Heritage Park, Flower Mound
The tot lot of this historic Western-themed playground is adorable. If you have a baby or toddler, this is a […]
Kids Kingdom Playground at Pecan Grove Park, Rowlett | Best Playgrounds
You’ll find both dinosaurs and robots at Kids Kingdom playground in Rowlett. One of the main play areas is a […]
Frank Kent’s Dream Park at Trinity Park, Forth Worth | Best Playgrounds
This magical place will mesmerize your children with its bright, bold colors, multiple play levels and innovative twists on traditional […]
Ann Eisemann Inclusive Playground at Cottonwood Park, Richardson | Best Playgrounds
This inclusive, all-abilities playground at Cottonwood Park in Richardson is big (11,000 square feet), varied, beautifully brightly-colored and completely fenced […]
Mary Heads Carter Park, Carrollton | Best Playgrounds
If your kids love to climb then they’ll love this playground. In addition to the three-story tower with gigantic slides […]
Kid Country playground is an incredible wooden play city at Andrew Brown Jr. Community Park, Coppell | Best Playgrounds
Kid Country playground is part of the incredible facilities at Andrew Brown Jr. Community Park in Coppell. The beauty of […]
How did we come to have the most comprehensive list of the best playgrounds in and around Collin County? Here’s how:
Once upon a time, I was one of those moms who planned exciting adventures to keep my kids occupied on the weekends. From Peppa Pig World in Grapevine to Kidzania in Frisco and Crayola Experience in Plano, we were always doing something. Then, along came COVID, and everywhere closed. Suddenly, we had to find a different way to wear the little ones out … and keep our sanity.
Soon enough, every Saturday and Sunday, our son, Theo (5), would ask, “Can we go to a new playground, mommy?” And so we did. Almost every weekend for the last 18 months, we’ve ventured near and far to a multitude of different playgrounds across the metroplex.
These are the best playgrounds we’ve found. Some are in Collin County, some are a little further afield but if they made this list, we can assure you, they’re worth the drive.
Note: Just like COVID is yet to end, our hunt for the best playgrounds near us continues. We’ll continue to update this page, so please check back and if you know of a great playground that we missed – please reach out to Rebecca at rebecca@localprofile.com.