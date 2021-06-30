Dinosaurs in Plano? With Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Grandscape, you’d better believe it!

Jurassic World: The Exhibition opened on June 18, and has been making waves through social media ever since. This exhibition is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, the Jurassic Park film franchise.

But is it really worth all the hype?

Well, we braved the Velociraptors and checked it out for you. We walked away with 5 reasons why you might want to add Jurassic World: The Exhibition to your weekend to-do list!

Reason 1: It’s the closest you’ll get to experiencing real dinosaurs!

Fossils at a museum are awesome, don’t get us wrong. But they won’t roar at you. And they certainly won’t majestically welcome you through the exhibit gates like this noble, towering Brachiosaurus welcomes you to Jurassic World.

Welcome to jurassic world! | image courtesy of universal studios.

As a guest, you will begin your journey by walk through the world-famous gates, and embark on an adventure of encountering life-sized dinosaurs, and exploring richly themed environments.

You will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including the adorable baby Ankylosaurus named “Bumpy” from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Kids love all of the other baby dinosaurs that the knowledgeable handlers are carrying all around the exhibit!

These babies are everywhere. You’ve gotta get that baby dino selfie. | image courtesy of universal studios.

2. You become part of the dinosaurs’ story and learn by walking their steps… literally!

Walking through this exhibit at your own pace, you will encounter scenes from the beloved movies that have been recreated to thrill and entertain Jurassic Park lovers.

You will also encounter the Hammond Creation Lab, where you can observe baby dinos at each stage, from incubating eggs to the hatched babies sleeping in the hatchery. You can unlock the secrets of the history and science to bring these incredible back to life.

But beware.

What’s a trip to Jurassic World without just a little chaos? Watch your step at every corner… you might come face to face with Blue the Velociraptor (don’t panic! Her handler is usually never too far away), or you might even stumble upon the escaped Tyrannosaurus Rex!

Watch out for this big guy! He was pretty hungry-looking when we encountered him. | courtesy of universal studios.

3. If you’re playing the mobile AR game Jurassic World Alive, then you get a surprise!

If you play the popular mobile augmented reality game (Jurassic World Alive) on your phone, then you’re in for a bonus treat!

Players who visit the Exhibition in Dallas and open the game on their devices can locate an exclusive Jurassic World: The Exhibition incubator, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, as an in-game reward.

Players with AR-enabled devices can then snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game’s AR feature and post to their social media channels using the #JurassicWorldAlive hashtag.

The exhibit will leave in September, so go plan your visit!

Tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years). Children two-years-old and younger are free with accompanying parent.

VIP packages are available, as well as special pricing for Senior citizens and military. Group sales packages are available for groups greater than 10. Read up on more ticket and guest wellness guidelines here.

For more information on planning your visit, check out JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

