“PAW Patrol, PAW Patrol, We’ll be there on the double!”

Parents of young children are no doubt very familiar with the PAW Patrol song and are already flocking to the newly opened PAW Patrol Experience at the CAMP Store in Dallas.

Paw patrol experience at camp in dallas | image courtesy of camp stores, dallas on facebook

If you are not familiar, CAMP is a network of permanent retail stores (selling kids toys) with rotating themed experiences for all families. Each CAMP location includes: a canteen (café), an interactive space for play and shopping, and a theatre for activities and programming for kids of all ages and their families. Built to engage and inspire families, every surface of CAMP is a seamless blend of play and product which means lots of fun things to do and lots of fun things to buy and take home. It’s a clever idea: a toy store elevated to the next level with entertainment for your kids designed to entice you to shop in-store versus online.

Camp is a retail store selling primarily toys which is currently home to the paw patrol experience | image courtesy of camp dallas

The innovative concept, created by co-founders Ben and Nikki Kaufman, launched in December 2018 and opened in Dallas at the end of 2019.

Now, CAMP in Dallas (at 9830 North Central Expressway) has reivented itself by retheming its primary play space into Adventure Bay, home of the PAW Patrol.

Welcome to adventure bay! Inside the paw patrol experience at camp dallas. Visitors are greeted by adventure bay’s iconic lookout tower | image courtesy of camp dallas

PAW Patrol fans are in for a treat at the immersive Paw Patrol Experience where kids of all ages are invited to live out their rescue team dreams through themed environments, games, and activities celebrating their favorite group of adventurous canines.

While entry to the play/interactive space at CAMP was free in the past, entry to Adventure Bay and the immersive PAW Patrol Experience is ticketed with tickets costing $15 per person for everyone over the age of 2. (Purchase tickets here.)

There’s a zipline inside paw patrol experience at camp dallas | courtesy of camp dallas

Arriving at CAMP, you may think you’re in the wrong place: the main door leads you into a toy store. But wait … you’ll find the PAW Patrol Experience hiding behind a secret door – a wall which looks like a book shelf rotates inwards to reveal a secret passageway to Adventure Bay!

Shopping is combined with endless play opportunities at the new paw patrol experience at camp dallas | courtesy of camp dallas

Once inside your little one will get a lanyard for which they can choose a shield of their choice, each one represents a different member of the PAW Patrol. And then, well, then you’ll probably lose your child into the madness and mayhem as they zip and explore, run, jump, slide and dance enjoying multiple different PAW Patrol themed games and activities.

PAW Patrol Experience Highlights

Highlights of the PAW Patrol Experience at CAMP Dallas include:

Adventure Bay’s iconic Lookout Tower, where kids can communicate with one another across the experience with an intercom system. The Lookout Tower also has a soft foam slide, big screens playing PAW Patrol on loop, and lots of fun brightly colored buttons to press.

A fire hydrant and fire hose installation which the kids need to connect and then use to and douse a colorful projection of out-of-control fireworks at City Hall.

An indoor zipline

Lots of disco lights

Scooters and other ride-on toys

A coloring station

Brightly colored giant dog houses

Hands-on games such as building with foam bricks

and, endless photo opportunities!

Kids can use hoses to douse out an out-of-control fireworks display at city hall at paw patrol experience at camp dallas

Inside PAW Patrol Experience at CAMP, you’ll also find lots to buy. Afterall, CAMP is a retail experience designed to get you inside and then get out your wallet to take that exeprience home with you. This means that among the hands-on activities that are part of the PAW Patrol Experience, there are shelves filled with merchandaise, including all the PAW Patrol memorabilia and toys you could ever want.

There’s lots of shopping opportunities inside the paw patrol experience at camp dallas

PAW Patrol Experience at CAMP

WHERE: CAMP at 9830 North Central Expressway, Dallas

WHEN:

Open through to the end of October

Entries available from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

COST: $15 per person (under age 2 is free)

TICKETS: camp.com/paw-patrol

For an interactive tour inside the PAW Patrol Experience at CAMP Dallas, watch this video featuring a local family and their own experience.

