Oh, the many wonders a pumpkin patch holds.

Find the finishing fall flourishes to decorate your home. Get dolled up for that perfect “fall is here” Instagram photo. Take your kids for fresh air, room to run, and time to delight at the enormous orange orbs they can play among (and maybe even pick a tiny one to keep!) Prep for pie-making this holiday season. Search for the Great Pumpkin (not many are successful, but you can try!)

Whatever you dream of doing at the pumpkin patch this fall, we’ve got the six best North Texas patches nearby picked for you to check out!

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm.

Pumpkin Patch #1: Hall’s Pumpkin Patch

Opens October 1, 2021

Hours

Wed-Thurs: 3 pm – 8 pm

Fri: 3 pm – 9 pm

Sat: 10 am – 9 pm

Sun: 1 pm – 8 pm

Admission

Adults and Kids 12 and over – $15

Kids ages 4-11 – $10

3 and under – Free

Senior Citizens & Veterans – $5

Nestled in Historic Grapevine, Hall’s Pumpkin Farm is an old-fashioned family favorite. Every October, the farm welcomes families to come visit and celebrate the harvest. There are pumpkins, gourds, hay bales and corn stalks galore. Their corn maze is always an adventure…. only if you’re up to the challenge!

Note that Hall’s only takes cash for admission and hay rides ($5 during the day, $3 at night).

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm | 3420 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, Texas 76051

Pumpkins on the Prairie at Grace Avenue UMC.

Pumpkin Patch #2: Pumpkins on The Prairie

Opens October 8, 2021

Hours

Mon-Fri: 2 pm – 6 pm

Sat: 10 am – 6 pm

Sun: 1 pm – 6 pm

Admission

Free to attend!

This Frisco-based fall celebration, Pumpkins on the Prairie, is hosted by Grace Avenue United Methodist Church. It will have all the trappings for local Frisco folks: a hay maze, games, photo-ops and even face painting on weekends. Plus, grab some shaved ice at the Crave the Shave Truck, which will be set up at the patch during weekends.

Grace Avenue UMC | 3521 Main St, Frisco, Texas 75034

Autumn at the Arboretum.

Pumpkin Patch #3: The Dallas Arboretum

Opens September 18, 2021

Hours

Mon-Fri: 2 pm – 6 pm

Sat: 10 am – 6 pm

Sun: 1 pm – 6 pm

Admission

Members – Free

Children under 2 – Free

Children 2-12 – $12

Adults – $17

Seniors – $14

The 16th annual Autumn at the Arboretum brings us its 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, decking out its garden grounds in a rainbow of autumnal hues.

This year, there’s a brand-new pumpkin village location just behind Jonsson Color Garden. Additionally, the Lakeside Exhibit Area has been transformed into Bugtopia! This signature display features larger-than-life insect topiaries and a bugged-out pumpkin house. For the kiddo who loves creep crawly critters, this will be a treat!

Make your timed ticket reservations here.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden | 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, Texas 75218

The 6 best pumpkin patches your family must visit! 13

Pumpkin Patch #4: Dallas Farmers Market

Opens September 23, 2021

Hours

Mon-Fri: 10 am – 6 pm

Sat: 9 am – 5 pm

Sun: 10 am – 5 pm

Admission

Free to attend!

All year round, the Dallas Farmers Market never fails to be a delight to the harvester-at-heart with all of the local goods featured at this Dallas-based extravaganza celebrating growers and creators alike. Now, piles of pumpkins are rolling in from Floydada to take over the Dallas Farmers Market with every shade and size you can imagine; from over 25 pumpkin varieties, you can take your pick in The Shed!

Dallas Farmers Market | 920 S Harwood, Dallas, TX 75201

The 6 best pumpkin patches your family must visit! 14

Pumpkin Patch #5: St. James Episcopal Church

Opens October 2, 2021

Hours

Mon-Thurs: 1 pm – 7 pm

Fri-Sat: 10 am – 7 pm

Sun: 11:30 am – 7 pm

Admission

Free to attend!

The annual St. James Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch – a Lake Highlands staple – is one of the most scenic pumpkin patches you’ll find in North Texas. With the majestic stone church spire looming behind an array of pumpkins for sale on its open and lofield, it really is the perfect picture spot. And dogs are welcome!

St. James Episcopal Church | 9845 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX 75238

The 6 best pumpkin patches your family must visit! 15

Pumpkin Patch #6: Christ United Methodist Church

Opens September 26, 2021

Hours

Every day, 9 am – 7 pm

Admission

Free to attend!

Christ UMC in Plano will have a pumpkins spanning all colors and sizes for sale. Proceeds go toward their youth ministry’s scholarships, classroom updates and more. This pumpkin patch will be open everyday from Sept. 26 to Oct. 31, from 9 am to 7 pm. Perfect place to grab a pumpkin or five whenever you feel to inspiration hit for cooking or decorating!

Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Road, Plano Texas 75075

The 6 best pumpkin patches your family must visit! 16

BONUS – Worth the drive: Yesterland Farm

Opens September 19, 2021

Hours

Mon-Fri: 2 pm – 6 pm

Sat: 10 am – 6 pm

Sun: 1 pm – 6 pm

Admission

Members – Free

Children under 2 – Free

Children 2-12 – $12

Adults – $17

Seniors – $14

Yesterland Farm a little over an hour away from Collin County. But trust us — SO worth it. This fall wonderland is overrun with pumpkins and sunflowers. There’s a corn maze, amusement park-style rides, Spooktacular Nights, fireworks, and so much more to entertain you and your little pumpkins this fall!

(We featured Yesterland and the Arboretum in our list of best local fall festivals, too!)

Yesterland Farm | 15410 Interstate 20, Canton, TX 75103