There are plenty of fall-ish themed activities to do this weekend with your family in Collin County! Now that the weather actually matches the time of year (for now), get yourself to an Oktoberfest, set up a picnic in the park and listen to live music, see some autumn decorations, or go to an art gallery. The possibilities this weekend are near-endless.

McKinney Oktoberfest

McKinney Oktoberfest

Friday, September 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, September 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Downtown McKinney with authentic German food, live entertainment, beer and wine, keg tapping, and more! There will be several contests and admission is free. For more information go to www.mckinneyoktoberfest.com.

Historic Downtown McKinney | 202 S. Chestnut St., McKinney

Legacy Hall Oktoberfest

Legacy Hall Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 25 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Listen to live polka music from the Grammy-winning band Brave Combo! Purchase a souvenir beer stein and drink authentic German beer while eating bratwursts and pretzels. Buy a $15 general admission ticket or a VIP ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-oktoberfeast-at-legacy-hall.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

(Read our full round-up of the best local Oktoberfests!)

Prosper in the Park

Saturday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs to watch live blues and jazz musicians perform at Frontier Park. Hot dogs, snacks, and refreshments will be served for free!

Frontier Park | 1551 Frontier Pkwy., Prosper

Concerts by the Creek

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, September 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More free music and gorgeous weather? Yes, please! Listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out 8-Tracks, tribute to the Icons of Rock!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Autumn at the Arboretum

Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

Make Room for Color Art Exhibit

Make Room for Color Art Exhibit

Available all weekend

Join Kelly Steller Hrad in the opening of her solo exhibition, Make Room for Color. Her paintings use acrylic, oil, and more to express her thoughts with color, layers, and vividness. Take a look at her captivating work at the ArtCentre of Plano!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

