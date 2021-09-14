If you live in Collin County and are wondering “where do I find an Oktoberfest near me in 2021?” this article covers our top 10 Oktoberfests in Collin County in 2021.

Mckinney oktoberfest

Best Oktoberfest #1: McKinney Oktoberfest

WHEN: Sept. 24, from 5-11 pm, Sept. 25, from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sept. 26, noon to 5 pm.

WHERE: Historic Downtown McKinney

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.mckinneyoktoberfest.com

McKinney Oktoberfest is a family favorite, offering three days of authentic German music, food, rides, children’s activities, and more.

Enjoy authentic German flavors from Hofbrau, Franconia, and TUPPS Brewery along with authentic Bavarian food. Explore Downtown McKinney to the sound of live polka bands.

Purchase concession tickets online for food, beer, and activities before the festival. Beginning Sept. 10, concession tickets can be purchased at the McKinney Performing Arts Center, and Market Street on Eldorado Pkwy.

Frisco oktoberfest

Best Oktoberfest #2: Frisco Oktoberfest

WHEN: Oct 2 — Oct 3

WHERE: Frisco Square |8825 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

ADMISSION: $20 regular, $100 VIP

INFO: www.friscooktoberfest.com

Enjoy two stages filled with German themed music and dancing, or relaxing in the biergarten, browsing the local businesses and artisan vendors. Whatever your Oktoberfest-ing style is, you’ll find it here.

If you want to kick your experience up a notch, grab a VIP biergarten ticket! VIP includes a sheet of 20 tickets, access into the VIP Biergarten tent, three drinks from the VIP bar with a variety of biers and exclusive wines, and delicious German cuisine throughout the day prepared by Two Skillets Catering.

Addison oktoberfest

Best Oktoberfest #3: Addison Oktoberfest

WHEN: Sept. 24, from 5-11 pm, Sept. 25, from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sept. 26, noon to 5 pm.

WHERE: Addison Circle Park, Addison, TX

ADMISSION: FREE on Sept. 16 and 19, $10 on Sept. 17 and 18

INFO: addisonoktoberfest.com

Named one of the country’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USAToday, Addison Oktoberfest features four days of family-oriented entertainment. German entertainers in authentic costumes perform traditional Bavarian folk dances, schuhplatten, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels and more.

A special Paulaner Bier will be served along with several types of German sausage, sauerkraut, strudel, giant pretzels and more. There are interactive games, dachshund races and children’s entertainment.

Definitely one of the most family-friendly and all-inclusive Oktoberfests in the area!

Trucktoberfest at the colony

Best Oktoberfest #4: Trucktoberfest at the Colony

WHEN: September 18 – 19

WHERE: Truck Yard | 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: truckyarddallas.com/events

Truck Yard Dallas and The Colony are teaming up to host their inaugural Trucktoberfest!

Trucktoberfest will feature a lively line-up of adult, kid, and dog-friendly activities.

From stein holding, to wiener dog racing, to pretzel eating, an even to yodeling, your competitive spirit will be riled up in no time with all the contests in store!

In keeping true to tradition, locally loved Brew Boss Dennis Wehrmann is tapping his great grandfather’s 200-year-old keg of Truck Yard’s “Trucktoberfest” brew.

Oktoberfeast at legacy hall.

Best Oktoberfest #5: Oktoberfeast at Legacy Hall

WHEN: Sept. 25, 12 pm – 10 pm

WHERE: Legacy Hall |7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

ADMISSION: $15 regular, $60 VIP, $250-300 VIP balcony

INFO: Eventbrite

Any excuse to visit Legacy Hall, the incredible food hall at Legacy West! Head to the Garden Bar to purchase a souvenir beer stein (because what would Oktoberfeast be without one?) and fill it with Unlawful Assembly’s “The Antagonist,” a traditional Märzen-style beer brewed onsite.

Enjoy delicious handmade German brats and pretzels at the Degenhardt’s Pop-Up right in the Box Garden.

Speaking of Degenhardt’s, each ticket purchase enters you to win a year of brats courtesy of Degenhardt’s Brat Haus! A winner will be chosen by raffle drawing at the event. You must be present to win.

Schnitzel from bavarian grill in plano

BONUS: Best Authentic Oktoberfest Dinner: Bavarian Grill

WHEN: Sept. 15 — Sept. 18

WHERE: Bavarian Grill | 221 West Parker Road, Plano, TX 75023

INFO: bavariangrill.com/oktoberfest-schnitzel-fest

If it’s schnitzel you’re craving, without the distraction of a yodeler or a rogue wiener dog running by, grab a table at the Bavarian Grill in Downtown Plano for an authentic dining experience! The family-run atmosphere transports you across the world — and the incredible, home-style German food does, too.

