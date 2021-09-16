A tribute concert of one of the greatest bands ever. An exhibit where dinosaurs come alive. An inspiring art exhibition. A walk through autumn greenery.

These and much more fun things to do this weekend await you around Collin County! Round up your family for some fun at these family-friendly events for all ages to enjoy.

Come see life-sized dinosaurs, try out dino activity stations, and learn about bone marrow donation! This is a fun and informative thing to do this weekend.

Learn More About Dinosaurs and Be the Match

Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come see life-sized dinosaurs, dino activity stations, local businesses, and learn about bone marrow donation! Celebrate World Marrow Donor Day at The Dinosaur Company, and donate if you feel like it. Register for this fun free event at https://fareharbor.com/billingsproductions/items/329301/.

The Dinosaur Company | 420 Century Pkwy., Allen

Concerts by the creek is a great thing to do this weekend with the music-lover in your life!

Concerts by the Creek

Saturday, September 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Listen to a free neighborhood concert at Watters Creek. Each Saturday, a new local band will perform for all to listen. This weekend, check out 8-Tracks, tribute to the Icons of Rock!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Walk for a cause with susan g. Komen as one of your things to do this weekend!

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

Saturday, September 18 at 8 a.m.

Join this year’s virtual Susan G. Komen breast cancer fundraising event! Go to this page to sign up and begin fundraising. You can also find a team to join for the walk itself online here.

13770 Noel Rd, Ste 801889, Dallas

Autumn at the arboretum is a wonderfully fall thing to do this weekend!

Autumn at the Arboretum

Available all weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Southwest’s favorite fall festival! There will be over 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash, and more all across the garden. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village will have 20-foot-tall pumpkin houses, insect topiaries, and a maze. Don’t miss out on Collin County’s favorite autumn activity!

The Dallas Arboretum | 8535 Garland Rd., Dallas

This local artist’s exhibit is an inspiring thing to do this weekend.

Make Room for Color Art Exhibit

Available all weekend

Join Kelly Steller Hrad in the opening of her solo exhibition, Make Room for Color. Her paintings use acrylic, oil, and more to express her thoughts with color, layers, and vividness. Take a look at her captivating work at the ArtCentre of Plano!

ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E. 16th St., Plano

Nothing beats a classic. Seeing this tribute band to fleetwood mac is a reminiscent, throwbacky thing to do this weekend if you love fleetwood mac.

Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m.

See Forever Mac’s tribute to Fleetwood Mac at Legacy Hall! Have a great dinner from one of many restaurants and food stands, or reserve a VIP lounge (21+) for a more premium experience. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fleetwood-mac-tribute.

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

“Cabaret” at NTPA Repertory Theatre

Friday, September 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 11 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the fall production of “Cabaret” featuring NTPA Repertory Theatre’s award-winning performers. For the synopsis, tickets, and times, click here!

Willow Bend Center for the Arts | 6121 West Park Blvd., Plano

What better thing to do this weekend than immersive yourself in timeless art? Do it at immersive van gogh in dallas!

Immersive Van Gogh

Available all weekend

Visit this mind-blowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work. This is THE thing to do this weekend if you haven’t already! For more information and tickets, click here!

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Dinosaurs live! At the heard museum, mckinney

Dinosaurs Live!

Sept. 4, 2021 – Feb. 21, 2022

Heard Museum, McKinney | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live



A classic among North Texas September events! This annual exhibit at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a local family favorite and is included in the admission price to the center. Along a half-mile nature trail you’ll find ten animatronic dinosaurs. These life-size dinosaurs roar and move slowly: they don’t walk around but their heads and tails do move and one even spits!

Part of the exhibit are smaller dinosaurs for children to climb on and which are great for cute family photos. Other attractions at the Heard include Pioneer Village, playhouse-scale structures that emulate prairie settlements and which your kids will love to play in, the Animal Encounters Trail, Butterfly House & Garden, 6.5 miles of hiking trails and much more.

Click here to read more about it!

Diamonds Direct Trunk Show

Ready for some sparkle? Diamonds Direct has just the event for you! Get ready to enjoy a specially curated event featuring one of a kind merchandise from world renowned designer, Verragio! From Friday, September 17 – Saturday, September 18 visit Diamonds Direct and don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to select the piece you or your loved one has been searching for.

Diamonds Direct Frisco | 8440 State Highway 121, Building A, Frisco, TX 75034

diamondsdirect.com

This little elm splash pad is the most adorable sight!

Enjoy the last splash of summer!

Looks like this weekend may be the last that it’ll be warm enough to enjoy taking the kiddos to a splash pad.

Click here for our round-up of splash pads that are still open.

