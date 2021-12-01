If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

It’s officially December now, so that means there will be no shortage of holiday-themed celebrations, lit up neighborhoods to drive through, and plenty of other great things to do this weekend in Dallas and beyond.

Keep reading for the 10+ best things to do in Dallas this weekend (and beyond), followed by even more of the best things to do this weekend. There’s a lot!

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Christmas Pops

When: Dec. 3-12, 2021

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

More info: Dallassymphony.org

The Count Basie Orchestra, performing with the DSO at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

The beloved tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols. Our favorite Holiday vocalists, Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr., join the DSO and the Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson. Sprinkle in a Santa appearance, a bit of snow, the joyous sounds of the DSO and there is nothing quite like it!

Check out the Malibu Barbie truck!

When: December 4

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend

More info: Click here!

Has the confusing Texas weather got you yearning for warmer temperatures? Or are you just not ready to plunge headlong into all things Christmas?

Here’s a wacky little detour that’s especially fun for any Barbie lover, young or old! The touring Malibu Barbie truck is in town for one day only at The Shops at Willow Bend. Go check out all limited edition 70’s inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck!

The Prosper Christmas Festival

When: December 4, from 3-7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Prosper

More info: prosperchristmas.org

Prosper Christmas Festival the hometown Christmas celebration you can’t miss!

Celebrate Christmas (Prosper style!) with activities designed to delight and entertain all ages! the Community Tree Lighting, Santa’s Workshop, Kids Christmas Shoppe, Kids Fun Zone, local talent on the Community Stage, Carriage Rides, live demonstrations, shopping for all ages, food truck vendors and fireworks. New, magical exhibits include Santa’s Barn (featuring reindeer treats), Frosty the Snowman’s house, the Gingerbread House and a glittery Winter Wonderland.

The festival will conclude with Prosper Mayor Ray Smith leading the children in the countdown to the annual tree lighting and fireworks.

The event, presented by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department, is free of charge!

CityLine’s Merry Market

When: December 4, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson, TX

More info: Click here!

The CityLine Merry Market!

CityLine and The Boho Market are bringing Merry Market on December 4. Over half a million lights for CityLine LIGHTS combined with over 70 vendors at Merry Market makes CityLine a must-stop-shop this holiday season! Here’s why:

A market featuring over 70 vendors

A wreath-making workshop ($30 per person)

Live music throughout the day

Crafts for kids

…and more!

The Legacy North Pole at Legacy West

When: Until December 23

Where: Legacy West, Plano

Info: www.legacywest.com/legacynorthpole

Immerse yourself in a world of family-friendly things to do this weekend at Legacy West… uh, we mean, the North Pole! | Courtesy of Legacy West

The Legacy North Pole offers your holiday favorites mixed with some new classics for a family-friendly holiday experience. From ‘Mistletoe Mall’ pop-ups to access to the top-secret list at “Naughty & Nice Cafe”, Legacy North Pole is sure to provide a reason for this season’s celebrations.

Here are just a few of the holiday cheer-filled events that will be taking place at Legacy North Pole this holiday season:

Story Time with Mrs. Claus – Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

– Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season. Complimentary Gift Wrapping – This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (limited to two gifts per person).

Read more about what all this magical experience promises!

Take a drive through Deerfield to see the lights

While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. From the dancing Santas, to a house with a lit-up giant wheel, to a whole street snyched up to music, there’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular.

But now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.

Never fear! We have a guide for that.

Here we bring you our top tips (as well as everything else you need to know) for making your trip to Deerfield Plano a merry one.

Enchant

When: November 26 – January 2

Where: Esplanade at Fair Park, Dallas

More info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant will be one of the most magical things to do this weekend (and season!) that your family can try! | Enchant Christmas, LLC

Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village! Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

– “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts. Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com. Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone., Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Grab tickets online!

Catch one of the many Christmas parades happening in these different DFW cities!

Catch a Christmas Parade!

This is a weekend FULL of Christmas parades! Here are all the best local parades for you and your family to choose from:

RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON CHRISTMAS PARADE

December 4, at 9 a.m. | cor.net

This year’s Christmas Parade theme is “There’s no place like home.” This is a juried parade. Trophys are awarded in a range of categories including the Mayor’s Award, given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme and Spectacular Sparkles Award, given to the entry that presents an outstanding display of glitter, shimmer or shine!

WYLIE

WYLIE CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

December 5, at 6 p.m. | wylietexas.gov

FBC Wylie presents the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade down Ballard Avenue. The Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. with a route down Ballard Avenue in Historic Downtown Wylie.

GRAPEVINE

TWINKLE LIGHT BOAT PARADE

December 4, from 5 – 8 p.m. | Lake Grapevine

It’s a floating festival of lights on Lake Grapevine with a parade of boats decorated in their finest. This lighted boat parade picks up entries as it circles the lake at each marina, including Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake. The parade is visible along the shores of the lake.

Check out this list of even more parades!

Christmas lights you can’t miss this weekend!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

Lights on the Farm

When: Until December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Tickets/info: here

Walk-through holiday light display at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano featuring over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

We think Lights on the Farm is Plano’s best family-friendly Christmas event. Click here to find out why.

RADIANCE! Featuring FROZEN in Frisco

When: Until January 1, 2022

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Info: radiancechristmas.com

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

Enchant Christmas (Dallas)

When: Until January 2, 2022

Where: Fair Park at 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas

Info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant has Christmas lights, a Christmas carnival, ice-skating and more. This is the winter wonderland you’ve been dreaming of.

Vitruvian Lights

When: January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Info: udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular will be on November 27 at 6 pm. The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: Every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/christmas/

The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.

See The Burkman Holiday House (and tune in on ABC!)

When: December 1 through the holidays

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco, TX

Info: localprofile.com/2020/12/15/friscos-burkman-family-to-compete-on-national-holiday-reality-show/

3809 Hazelhurst Drive is the best neighborhood holiday light display in Frisco. So good they will featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Looking for more local holiday events? Here’s your ultimate guide!

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Monthly Muscle Car Show

Dec. 4, at 3:30 pm | Classicalgasmotors.com

Gazeebo Burgers in Plano

PJ Party with Santa

Sweet treats, a balloon elf, a free goodie bag and more at Watters Creek’s Pajama Party in Santa’s Village! Parents are invited to bring children to this free event in their favorite pajamas.

Dec. 5, from 6 – 8 p.m. | www.watterscreek.com

Hamilton

Through Dec 5 | dallassummermusicals.org/shows/hamilton

Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas

Santa Paws

Show your furry family members who was a good dog this year during Santa Paws at Watters Creek. Feel-good bonus: $5 of each photo package will be donated to the Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas.

Dec. 6 and 13, from 5 p.m. to close | WattersCreekSanta.com

959 Garden Park Drive, Watters Creek, Allen

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

Trains at NorthPark

Until Jan 2, 2022 | thetrainsatnorthpark.com

NorthPark, Dallas

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX