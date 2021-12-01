The holiday season is upon us, and with the COVID-19 pandemic causing last year’s festivities to either be canceled or scaled back, this year will mark the return of events sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Starting November 26th until December 31st, Legacy West‘s Legacy North Pole is back and better than ever!

The Legacy North Pole offers your holiday favorites mixed with some new classics for a family-friendly holiday experience. From ‘Mistletoe Mall’ pop-ups to access to the top-secret list at “Naughty & Nice’ Cafe, Legacy North Pole is sure to provide a reason for this season’s celebrations.

Here are just a few of the holiday cheer-filled events that will be taking place at Legacy North Pole this holiday season:

Story Time with Mrs. Claus @ The Legacy North Pole – November 27th – December 18th from 12pm to 5pm: Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day (located in front of Nike) on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

Dates: November 27th from 12:00pm – 5:00pm; December 11th from 12:00pm – 5:00pm; December 18th from 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Complimentary Gift Wrapping – November 26th– December 23rd from 12:00pm to 5:00pm: This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday during the holiday season, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (*limited to two gifts per person) on the dates listed below.

Dates: November 26th, November 27th, November 28th, December 4th, December 5th, December 11th, December 12th, December 18th, December 19th, December 20th, December 21st, December 22nd, December 23rd

Santa Portraits – November 26th, November 27th, December 4th, December 11th, December 18th, December 20th, December 21st, December 22nd from 12:00pm to 5:00 pm: Plano photographer Misty Hoyt will be offering Santa visits and portraits. Reservation Recommended!

Includes two scenarios, one candid, one formal. 2 enhanced digital images delivered within 1 week or if you book a session the week of Christmas we guarantee they will be delivered before Christmas.

Black Santa is also back again this year at Legacy West! Book your Black Santa session for any of the following dates: November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, December 19th

Price: $59

Legacy West’s Legacy North Pole is back and better than ever!

Small Business Pop-Ups at Legacy North Pole, Friday, November 26th – Sunday, December 19th: Shop small businesses Friday through Sunday from 10am – 6pm at Mistletoe Mall (between Starbucks Reserve and Filson). Visit the Mistletoe Mall page for more information on the vendors and schedule.

Dates: November 26th, November 27th, November 28th, December 3rd, December 4th, December 5th, December 10th, December 11th, December 12th, December 17th, December 18th, December 19th

Legacy West’s Legacy North Pole is back and better than ever!

Legacy West Music Series: Holiday Edition, November 27 – December 18: Enjoy the best of holiday pop, jazz quartets, carolers, and more at The Legacy North Pole every Saturday through the holidays!

Dates: November 27th, December 4th, December 11th, December 18th

Legacy West’s Legacy North Pole is back and better than ever!

Kids Crafting at Legacy North Pole, November 27 – November 28: Create your own ornament at Legacy North Pole! Join local artist Amber Lee for holiday kids crafting! Stop by between 12pm – 3pm to create custom ornaments – perfect for all ages. Located in front of Nike at Sleigh All Day.

Dates: November 27th, November 28th

Legacy West’s Legacy North Pole is back and better than ever!

Legacy West has a lot to look forward to this holiday season. We hope to see you there!