10 reasons Lights on the Farm is Plano’s best family friendly Christmas lights experience

With so many Christmas lights and Christmas events to chose from this season, you may be wondering which to chose! Among the options are Lights on the Farm at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano.
This Christmas lights experience features over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. Visitors begin their scenic stroll on Candycane lane, a 1/4 mile trail bordered by trees lit with thousands of lights and animated displays. Santa will be located in his farmshop and guests can write Santa a letter while they wait to take their own photo with the jolly old elf. Poncho’s pasture will also feature elaborate displays, including a twenty foot tall Christmas tree. Guests can sit a spell and enjoy a s’more before they conclude their visit through an illuminated tunnel of lights which includes music and animated light displays.
Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano | Tickets here.
Parking is free.
We visited the new Christmas lights experience at Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano with our family and had a great time. So, based on our own experience, here’s 10 reasons to add these Christmas lights to your list of Christmas things to do.
1. A fun walk-through experience
This Christmas event at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is a self-guided walk-through experience. What this means is that you can let your kids lead the way, loop around and visit different areas of the farm multiple times and basically just relax and have a good time without worrying you’re missing something.
The experience is accessible with strollers, wagons and wheelchairs. Take note that the pathways are decomposed granite which can be a little challenging to navigate with wheels.
2. Endless family-friendly fun!
Everything has been designed to be family-friendly and is best suited for families with small children.
3. Good ole’ fashioned concessions
Treat yourself and warm up with a cup of hot cocoa and some freshly popped kettle corn. Water is also available for purchase. Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the event.
4. Visit Santa in his farmhouse
Towards the end of your visit, you’ll find a photo opp with Santa in his Christmas farmhouse. This Santa photo (with a real Santa) is beautifully staged with a barn backdrop complete with presents and a little stool snuggled up next to Santa for the perfect Covid-safe Santa photo.
The opportunity to take your own photo with Santa and your friends and family costs $10.
5. Lots of fun photo opps
All around this Christmas event are fun photo opportunities – the kind that are designed for children to poke their little heads through. And, you can capture beautiful photos in front of the giant tree, inside the tunnel of lights and posing with the giant Christmas lights all around the farm too!
6. S’mores
The 40ft Christmas tree is surrounded by fire pits for roasting s’mores. As you arrive to this area, you can purchase a s’mores kit off of a wagon and then you can find yourself a hay bale to sit on and roast your marshmallows. With your s’mores “cooked”, you can relax and enjoy them in the glow of the giant Christmas tree.
7. Light tunnel
The experience ends with a synchronized light tunnel to rival any you’ll find at any other Christmas lights experience. It’s a fun place for Christmas photos and dancing.
8. Supporting a non-profit
The Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano is nonprofit organization. By attending you are supporting the Heritage Farmstead Museum (HFM) which is the premiere living history site interpreting the Texas black-land prairie region in north-Texas. An American Association of Museums accredited institution, the Heritage Farmstead Museum strives to offer a step into the past for people of many ages, interests and backgrounds. The museum is an institution of public service and is accountable to the public through government, self and peer imposed regulations.
Find out more here.
9. Get a free book!
At the end you’ll get a free book for every child in your group. Lights on the Farm is presented by HEB / Central Market and these books are part of H-E-B’s Read 3 Program.
10. Great value!
Christmas lights experiences can be pricey. Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum is very reasonably priced, see pricing below.
Online pricing (click here to buy)
Adult – $10
Child – $7
Walk-up pricing
Adult – $15
Child – $10
