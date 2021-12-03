Add an extra touch of holiday cheer to your holiday season by attending a performance of The Nutcracker!

Really, is there a better way to get into the holiday spirit than listening to the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies?” The time-honored ballet begins with the dream of a young girl, Clara, and her Nutcracker Prince. Through the battle scene of scurrying young mice and soldiers, the victorious Nutcracker Prince takes Clara through the Snow Kingdom and Land of Sweets where they are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and tasty treats from around the world!

In DFW, there are a number of opportunities to see the beloved ballet, ranging in price, venue size, and style. This holiday tradition tends to sell out quickly, so grab your tickets today!

Ballet North Texas presents The Nutcracker, A Sensory Friendly Performance

When + Where:

December 2-4, 7:30 pm

Moody Performance Hall, Dallas

Price:

$25 – $65

More info: www.balletnorthtexas.org

Ballet North Texas celebrates the magic of the season and the return to live performances with their annual production of The Nutcracker from December 2-4, and a special presentation of The Nutcracker, A Sensory Friendly Performance, on Saturday, December 4th at 2:00 p.m. The sensory-friendly showtime provides a welcoming environment for families with young children, young first time performance goers, or those with sensory sensitivities.

The Nutcracker in the Park

When + Where:

December 3-5, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.,

Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Price:

$22 plus tax and fee, $5 pre-paid parking

More info: thenutcracker.ticketspice.com

Take a magical journey through the land of snow to the kingdom of sweets to visit the Sugarplum Fairy. North Central Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, now in its 27th season, is held in the Christmas Capital of Texas, Grapevine! And what’s more holiday-esque than an outdoor performance with twinkle lights all around?

Ballet Frontier presents The Nutcracker

When + Where:

December 3 – 5

Will Rogers Auditorium, Ft. Worth

Price:

$35 – $55

More info: www.balletfrontier.org

Ballet Frontier has been captivating audiences with their production of The Nutcracker for the last 12 years. With a cast of professional dancers, talented young students, dazzling costumes, and world-class choreography, the stage is set for an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages!

Dallas Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

When + Where:

December 3-5 and Dec 10-12

Granville Arts Center, Garland

Price:

$30, in-person or live-stream

More info: www.dallasballetcompany.org

Dallas Ballet Company’s 35th annual Nutcracker includes elaborate sets and scenery, plus a cast of more than two hundred students from Dallas Ballet Company and the Dallas Ballet Center. Don’t wait to buy tickets, as this event has traditionally sold out before the curtain opens.

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker.

When + Where:

November 26 – December 5, Winspear Opera House, Dallas

December 10 – 26, Bass Performance Hall, Ft. Worth

Price:

$25 – $135

More info: texasballettheater.org

Texas Ballet Theater’s annual showstopper returns to the theater this holiday season! Delight in visions of sugarplums as Clara sees her dreams come true November 26 – December 26, 2021 in both Dallas and Ft. Worth. Run time is approximately 2 hours with one, 20-minute intermission.

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutty Nutcracker.

When + Where:

December 17 at 8:00 pm

Bass Performance Hall, Ft. Worth

Price:

$50 – $150

More info: texasballettheater.org

There’s always an uproarious moment in this side-splitting take on the holiday favorite. Recommended for ages 13 and up, watch Texas Ballet Theater dancers put a zany spin on The Nutcracker.

Avant Chamber Ballet presents The Nutcracker.

When + Where:

December 9-12

Moody Performance Hall, Dallas

Price:

$31.50 – $76.50

More info: www.avantchamberballet.org

Celebrate the season with Paul Mejia’s joyful full-length production of The Nutcracker, accompanied by a live orchestra. This holiday classic is designed to take the whole family on a magical trip to the Land of Sweets through Clara’s eyes with Tchaikovsky’s rich score and ACB’s lush, professional production!

Nutcracker in a Nutshell

When + Where:

December 11 from 2-3 p.m.

Third Rail in Harvest Hall, 815 S. Main Street, Grapevine

Price:

Adults $15 plus tax and fee; Child (10 and under) $5 plus tax and fee

More info: www.northcentralballet.com

North Central Ballet and Hotel Vin are excited to bring Nutcracker in a Nutshell to Third Rail to celebrate Christmas! Enjoy colorful and energetic dancing to Tchaikovsky’s famous score, including Spanish, Arabian, Waltz of the Flowers and of course the Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy.

Dallas Repertoire Ballet presents The Nutcracker.

When + Where:

December 10-12

Eisemann Center, Richardson

Price:

$22 – $52

More info: www.eisemanncenter.com

Bring the family to experience all of the joy and holiday splendor of Dallas Repertoire Ballet’s 29th annual production of The Nutcracker! Also, don’t leave this production empty-handed! Be sure to visit the beautiful nutcracker keepsakes at DRB’s “Nutcracker Nook” gift shop. Plus, place your auction bid on one-of-a-kind vacation experiences, priceless artwork, and many other luxury gifts at the Dallas Repertoire Ballet’s “Silent Auction”.

The Frisco Ballet presents The Nutcracker.

When + Where:

December 12, 5:00 pm

Embassy Suites – Frisco Convention Center

Price:

$20

More info: www.thefriscoballet.org

Come experience The Frisco Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker this holiday season! The Frisco Ballet trains at Sheena’s Dance Academy in Frisco, under the direction of company founder, executive, and artistic director, Ms. Sheena. The performance is sure to inspire many young dancers to continue dancing!

