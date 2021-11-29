Gone are the days when you needed to trek into Dallas to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. You can now find some of the best Christmas lights and Christmas events in DFW right here in Collin County – in Plano and Frisco.
In Plano take your pick from the brand new Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum, a walk-through lights experience with a rustic feel and a magical smores experience around a Christmas tree, a whole season of activities and events at Legacy West and The Shops at Legacy, and, of course, Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights.
In Frisco there’s the magcial drive-thru experience Radiance! which now also includes a winter carnival, the annual Christmas on the Square, plus The Burkman Holiday Home which is so remarkable it’s one of the featured competitors in “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28.
Plus, between Plano and Frisco there are so many more Christmas lights and Christmas events to chose from. Get our your calendar and start saving the date – there’s a lot to choose from! Here’s a quick rundown of the best Christmas lights and Christmas events in Plano and Frisco.
Best Christmas Lights & Christmas Events in Frisco
RADIANCE! Featuing FROZEN IN FRISCO
November 18 through January 1
The holiday extravaganza Radiance! is back with the latest and greatest RBG lighting that creates more than 3 million hues of light. Just park the car and enjoy a hot chocolate on board a theme park-style vehicle ride which’ll cruise you past the display of over 3 million lights. While you’re there, check out the new Frozen in Frisco outdoor winter carnival for games like the snowball toss (actual snow!) and rides including a 108-foot Ferris wheel and bumper cars on ice.
Also cool: One ticket gives you access to both Radiance! and the winter carnival.
Price: $30
Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco | radiancechristmas.com
COWBOYS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA
Every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza kicks off every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18 outdoors on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances. Opening night is Nov. 19 featuring special guests Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Haley Anderson, and Dixon Edwards. Additional shows will take place throughout the season, Nov. 19 through Dec. 18.
Tostitos Championship Plaza, The Star, Frisco | thestardistrict.com/christmas/
CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE
November 26 to January 1, 6 to 10 p.m.
This year, the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas will feature more than 175,000 lights that shine for 11.5 miles. Lace up your sneakers to walk the square or pack the whole family into the car: Hundreds of dancing snowflakes and cutting- edge LED canopies light up the town.
Find Christmas at the Square at Frisco Square at 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco
More info: friscosquare.com
THE BURKMAN HOLIDAY HOUSE
Open through the holidays
Once Christmas hits, 3809 Hazelhurst, known as the Burkman Holiday House becomes the most famous house in Frisco. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.
The best part is their signature miniature Christmas village, North Pole Toy Company. Built in the garage, this village has a custom window installed so it’s easy for visitors to see.
We highly recommend you find a place to park and get out of your car to explore this one. There is a lot to see that you cannot appreciate from a car window.
3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco
Best Christmas Lights and Christmas Events in Plano
THE LEGACY NORTH POLE AT LEGACY WEST
November 26 – December 23
The Legacy North Pole offers your holiday favorites mixed with some new classics for a family-friendly holiday experience. From ‘Mistletoe Mall’ pop-ups to access to the top-secret list at “Naughty & Nice Cafe”, Legacy North Pole is sure to provide a reason for this season’s celebrations.
Here are just a few of the holiday cheer-filled events that will be taking place at Legacy North Pole this holiday season:
- Story Time with Mrs. Claus – Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.
- Complimentary Gift Wrapping – This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (limited to two gifts per person).
- The Mistletoe Mall – Located between Starbucks Reserve and Filson, the Mistletoe Mall offers small business pop-ups every Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Find out more at legacywest.com/legacynorthpole
LIGHTS AT THE FARM
November 26 – December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.
(Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
Lights on the Farm at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano features over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. This rustic Christmas lights display is a walk-through experience featuring lights all around the Heritage Farmstead Museum, a photo opp with Santa in his farmshop and a twenty foot tall Christmas tree where visitors can sit and roast their own smores while sitting on hay bales. This is a really fun and family-friendly experience.
Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano | Tickets here.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AT DEERFIELD PLANO
December 1 – 31, 7pm-10pm on weekdays; 7pm-11pm on weekends
Year after year, the residents of the Deerfield neighborhood deck the halls, and the competition grows more diverse and creative. Deerfield remains the standard in Plano for neighborhood light displays. Around 75 percent of Deerfield residents participate.
Naturally, Deerfield evenings are incredibly busy.
Deerfield Plano, Texas | Visitors guide to the Christmas lights at Deerfield Plano
LIGHTS AT LEGACY TREE LIGHTING
November 21, from 4 p.m., tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
The Shops at Legacy kicks off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday festival. Activities include holiday crafts, rides on the Christmas train, caricatures, face painting and photos with Santa.
The Shops at Legacy, Plano | shopsatlegacy.com
DICKENS AT DOWNTOWN PLANO
December 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Not even Scrooge can complain about the cool ice sculptures, free s’mores and fun photos with Victorian Santa. There is even a slide with real snow! Dickens in Downtown Plano is also known for a stellar line-up of live holiday music across several stages.
Haggard Park and McCall Plaza, 901 E. 15th Street, Plano | plano.gov
