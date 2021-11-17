What: Christmas at The Star – The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: Nov. 19, at 6 p.m.

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting their fifth annual “Christmas at the Star” event starting Nov. 19 at The Star in Frisco.

“Christmas at The Star has become a fast tradition with all of our fans here at The Star in Frisco that we’re so thrilled to have back again this holiday season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “Celebrating the holidays along with the success of the Dallas Cowboys this season has given us all plenty to be thankful and proud of this year, and we’re delighted to once again put on an incredible weekly performance that all can enjoy in person with Christmas at The Star.”

On Nov. 19, the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza, a must-see 20-minute show that electrifies The Star in Frisco, will kick off festivities with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The 67-foot Christmas tree during the Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco | Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

First will be the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alum. Then fans in attendance will be treated a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, Cowboys Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy, and even Santa Claus!

There will also be a special guest appearance from Gene and Jerry Jones as part of the holiday kickoff festivities on Nov. 19.

This will only be the first of several opportunities to witness special appearances from Dallas Cowboys Football heroes this season, such as:

November 26 – Dixon Edwards and family

November 27 – Jason Witten and family

December 3 – Drew Pearson and family

December 4 – Joe Looney and family

December 10 – Chad Hennings and family

December 17 – Bradie James and family

December 18 – Dat Nguyen and family

…and more to be announced soon!

After the big night of Nov. 19, the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza will continue kicking off every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until Dec. 18, outdoors on the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Admission and parking for the event are free. For more details, click here.

