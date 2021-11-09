Tree lighting ceremonies officially mark the start of the holiday season. For many families, they are a favorite holiday event.

Here in Collin County, there are dozens of these Christmas celebrations taking place between November 13 and December 4.

Whether you’re located in Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney or Prosper, there’s multiple holiday events and Christmas celebrations planned for you to choose from.

Tree Lighting Ceremonies – listed by date

Use this list of the Christmas events and ceremonies in Collin County and if you plan right, you can hit a different holiday event every weekend between now and December 4!

Here’s a quick list with the date highlighted so you can make plans for the merriest holiday season every. Additional details of each ceremony can be found further down and are also linked below.

November 13 – The Village at Allen

November 19 – Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco

November 20 – Watters Creek

November 21 – Lights at Legacy (Plano)

November 26 – Vitruvian Lights (Addison)

November 26/27/28 – Downtown McKinney (tree lighting ceremony is on November 26 at 6:15 p.m., this one is a magical Christmas festival)

November 26 – Galleria Dallas

December 1 – Prestonwood Baptist Church (Plano)

December 1 – Christmas on the Square (Celina)

December 4 – Merry Main Street (Frisco)

December 4 – Little Elm Park Tree Lighting

December 4 – Prosper Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade

December 4 – Dickens in Downtown Plano

December 4 – Holly Jolly Celebration (Allen)

December 4 – The Shops at Willow Bend (Plano)

Tree Lighting Ceremonies – Allen, TX

These three tree lighting ceremonies in Allen have everything from hay rides and train rides to amazing Christmas lights.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING (The Village at Allen)

November 13, 5-7 p.m.

Bring the whole family for a visit with Santa and enjoy some hot cocoa and candy canes while listening to carolers to start the holiday season off! There will be a tribute for veterans and first responders as well as the tree lighting at dusk.

The Village at Allen, 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen TX 75002 | Free entry, tickets here

LIGHT THE NIGHT (Watters Creek)

November 20, tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

It feels like a Christmas miracle when Santa lights the 30-foot tree at Watters Creek. The festive display features 145,000 lights shared among the 20-plus trees at the Green. Fireworks will follow the ceremony. If you can’t make the event, no worries: Catch the synchronized light show every hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through January 1.

959 Garden Park Drive, Watters Creek, Allen | watterscreek.com

HOLLY JOLLY CELEBRATION

December 4, 3:30 – 7: 30 p.m., tree lighting at 6:50 p.m.

The City of Allen always organizes great celebrations and their annual holiday event is no different. This Christmas festival begins with the Holly Jolly fun run at 3:30 p.m. and ends with the tree lighting at 6:50 p.m. Throughout the event other attractions and festive fun includes hay rides and train rides, plus 20,000 Christmas lights and a 46-ft Christmas tree!

300 N. Allen Drive, Allen | allenspecialevents.org/152/Holly-Jolly-Celebration

Tree Lighting Ceremonies – Frisco, TX

Our top pick of all the Christmas events listed is the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza which is part of Christmas at The Star. The opening celebration is on November 19 but take note that there are shows every Friday and Saturday evening between November 19 and December 18.

The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco. This is one holiday event you will not want to miss. Fortunately, it takes place every FRiday and Saturday from November 19 through December 18.

CHRISTMAS AT THE STAR (Frisco)

Opening night is November 19, 6 p.m.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza kicks off every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18 outdoors on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances. Opening night is Nov. 19 featuring special guests Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Haley Anderson, and Dixon Edwards. Additional shows will take place throughout the season, Nov. 19 through Dec. 18.

Tostitos Championship Plaza, The Star, Frisco | thestardistrict.com/christmas/

MERRY MAIN STREET (Frisco)

Decemember 4, tree lighting at 6 p.m.

The Frisco Elementary School angels— choir—will perform on three stages before the flicking the switch to light the tree. Stick around for the Denton-based, Grammy Award-winning band Brave Combo, set to perform live on the Christmas Tree Stage.

Simpson Plaza, 843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco| friscotexas.gov

Tree Lighting Ceremonies – Plano, TX

In Plano, they love the holidays. These 5 holiday events represent just a handful of all the fun things to do in Plano this season.

LIGHTS AT LEGACY (Plano)

November 21, from 4 p.m., tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

The Shops at Legacy kicks off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday festival. Activities include holiday crafts, rides on the Christmas train, caricatures, face painting and photos with Santa.

The Shops at Legacy, Plano | shopsatlegacy.com

PRESTONWOOD CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING FESTIVAL

December 1, 5 to 8 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Prestonwood stands tall among lighting ceremonies with free hot chocolate, photo booths and hayrides. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph have already RSVP’d.

Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano | prestonwood.org

DICKENS AT DOWNTOWN PLANO

December 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Not even Scrooge can complain about the cool ice sculptures, free s’mores and fun photos with Victorian Santa. There is even a slide with real snow! Dickens in Downtown Plano is also known for a stellar line-up of live holiday music across several stages.

Haggard Park and McCall Plaza, 901 E. 15th Street, Plano | plano.gov

TREE LIGHTING AT THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND (PLANO)

December 4

The Shops at Willow Bend will celebrate their annual holiday event on December 4. Additional details have not yet been announced.

The District at The Shops at Willow Bend | shopwillowbend.com

Christmas on the Square tree lighting ceremony in Celina, TX

Tree Lighting Ceremony – Celina, TX

CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE (Celina)

December 1, 5-9 p.m.

Celina’s signature holiday event brings all the North Pole favorites to North Texas. Snap a photo with Mrs. Claus; pose in front of the larger-than-life snow globe; and try for the ultimate selfie of a live reindeer and Santa. (We can’t guaranteethat they will be together, but you can always post the photos side by side.)

Note: Most attractions and vendors accept cash only.

Downtown Celina and the Square at 142 N Ohio St Celina, TX 75009 | celina-tx.gov

Tree Lighting Ceremony – Little Elm, TX

LITTLE ELM PARK TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

December 4, 6 p.m.

Opening night will be the only free opportunity to check out Magic of Lights in Little Elm. On December 4, the light display will be open for a walking tour only which starts at 6 p.m. and will be immediately followed by the tree lighting ceremony.

Note: This is a walk-through event (the rest of the season will be drive-through only).

701 W. Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm | magicoflights.com

Tree Lighting Ceremony – Prosper, TX

PROSPER CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & CHRISTMAS PARADE

Saturday, December 4, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Rotary Christmas Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m.

A Prosper tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Festivalgoers can expect Santa’s Workshop, Kids’ Gift Shop, Kids Zone, Community Stage performances by local school groups and talent, exhibitors (artisans and local businesses), carriage ride, food trucks, and the Community Tree Lighting followed by fireworks.

Town Hall, 250 W. First Street, Prosper, TX | prosperchristmas.org

Vitruvian Lights – The Holiday Lights Spectacular in Addison opens on November 26

Tree Lighting Ceremony – Addison, TX

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS – HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR (Addison)

November 26, tree lighting at 6 p.m.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular. Following the tree-lighting at 6 p.m., the merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Vitruvian Park at 3966 Vitruvian Way Addison, TX 75001 | udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

Tree Lighting Ceremony – McKinney, TX

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (Downtown McKinney)

November 26-28

Downtown McKinney’s three-day festival helps get everyone in the holiday spirit with horse-drawn carriages, holiday music, chats with Santa Claus and a gorgeous Christmas tree lighting ceremony the first night.

Tree lighting ceremony is on November 26 at 6:15 p.m.

202 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney | mckinneytexas.org

Tree Lighting Ceremony – North Dallas, TX

GRAND TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION (Galleria Dallas)

Friday, November 26 at noon; Saturday, November 27 at 6 p.m.

Every show features Missile Toes, Galleria’s ice-skating, back-flipping, pyrotechnic Santa Claus, live performances by some of the region’s top figure skaters and ice dancers, as well as students from the Galleria Dallas Skate School, who introduce the lighting of the country’s tallest indoor tree.

Galleria Dallas, All Levels, Center Court | galleriadallas.com/holiday