You don’t need to go all the way to Dallas for a taste of luxury. Over in Watters Creek in Allen, several shops, restaurants and photo-ops await you—and your dog too! Eight new tenants have recently joined the shopping center, creating a fun, diverse retail and dining experience; some open now, and some opening soon. Below is our guide to your updated Watters Creek experience.

New Watters Creek store #1: CRVS Boutique

A glance at CRVS Boutique’s stylish athleisure | Via @crvs.apparel on Instagram

You can never have too much activewear. Whether you’re going to the gym, running to the store, or kicking back with a glass of wine, CRVS Boutique has a fabulous collection of athleisure to match your lifestyle.

New Watters Creek store #2: Mutts Canine Cantina

Mutts Cantina is fun for you and your furry friend | Via muttscantinaallen on Instagram

Can’t stand to leave your dog at home? Treat them to an afternoon out at Mutts. With drinks and food for the humans, and splash pads, obstacle courses and washing stations for the puppers, there’s really no better hangout spot.

New Watters Creek store #3: Sweet Tooth Hotel

Get some festive pics for the ‘gram at Sweet Tooth Hotel | Via sweettoothhotel on Instagram

Behold some immersive art and get some festive Instagram photos while you’re at it. Sweet Tooth Hotel contains several backdrops and installations to make your Instagram feed pop.

New Watters Creek store #4: Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen

Sugarbacon’s namesake Sugarbacon | via sugarbaconmckinney on Instagram

A McKinney favorite has made its way to Allen. Sugarbacon offers fried chicken, grits and shrimp, and of course, their signature Sugarbacon dish made with house smoked pork belly, ancho BBQ, grilled watermelon.

New Watters Creek store #5: See’s Candy

These Caramel Apple Scotchmallows are the perfect holiday treat | Via seescandy on Instagram

If you want to fill up on even more sugar, pop into See’s Candy for confectionary delights. Satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolate, lollipops and more.

New Watters Creek store #6: Beaubeaux’s Bourbon & Biscuits

Bourbon and biscuits. Name a better duo.

You don’t always have to risk it for the biscuit. Beaubeaux’s Bourbon & Biscuits will offer a variety of craft biscuits by breakfast time, and by dinner time, it will transform into a bar and lounge. Look out for this spot early next year.

New Watters Creek store #7: Joy Macarons

The Cereal Milk ice cream sandwich is our favorite | Via joymacarons on Instagram

If you’re from Dallas-Fort Worth and have not tried Joy Macarons, you’re missing out. We recommend the cereal milk ice cream sandwich.

New Watters Creek store #8: Youthful Infusion Med Spa

Treat. Yo. Self.

Treat yourself to some skin treatments, feel younger and boost your confidence at Youthful Infusion Med Spa. This one’s opening soon, so stay tuned!

