A glance at the townhouses alongside Alma Street, coming soon to Collin Creek | Rendering courtesy of Centurion American

Anticipation is high for the new Collin Creek mixed-use development, which was formerly known as Collin Creek Mall until the mall officially closed in July 2019. Centurion American was linked to the shopping center’s $1 billion revamp back in 2018, when they announced they would turn the shopping center into a mixed-use development, where Plano-ites can work, live and play.

The “live” portion is reported to begin construction soon, with Ashton Woods Homes, Gehan Homes and Mattamy Homes named builders of townhomes within the development. The three builders are expected to bring 500 two and three-story townhomes to the development, which will simply be known as Collin Creek.

“With more than 400,000 square feet of retail, signature restaurant concepts, upscale residential living, entertainment and more, this will truly be a development where people can live, work and play,” said Centurion American president and CEO, Mehrdad Moayedi in a statement. “We’re looking forward to bringing to life an unmatched experience for residents and visitors alike in such a prime location of Plano.”

Pricing for the townhomes will begin in the $500s. Work has officially begun on lot development, which is projected for completion by summer 2022. In addition to the residences, Collin Creek’s retail portion will boast 400,000-square-feet inside the shopping center core and exterior perimeter retail, along with several restaurants and entertainment destinations, plus 8.9 acres of parks and 1.6 miles of walking trails. In a later phase of development, Centurion American plans to bring over 1.5 million square feet of office space, and potentially a luxury hotel to Collin Creek.

As of now, demolition of Dillards has completed. Single-family residential lot construction has begun along Alma, and JCPenny will be demolished next month. Construction on the parking garages will begin in the fourth quarter of this year and urban core paseo demolition will begin in the second quarter of 2022. By the third quarter, urban core paseo construction will commence, with urban core restaurant and multi-family buildings construction to begin in the fourth quarter.

There is currently no projected completion date for the Collin Creek development. Collin Creek will host a groundbreaking ceremony this Friday, September 24, at 11 a.m.

Looking for places to bring the kids while we wait for Collin Creek? Check out the PAW Patrol experience at CAMP in Dallas!

Want to try some of the best restaurants in Collin County? Grab a ticket for one of these four food and wine festivals!