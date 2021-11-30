While the traditional way to celebrate the start of the Christmas season is with a tree lighting ceremony, there’s nothing quite as magical as a Christmas Parade.

So if you’re looking for the best Christmas parade near you, here are 5 options that can’t be beaten!

RICHARDSON CHRISTMAS PARADE

Richardson’s 49th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 4, 2021 and will start at 9 a.m.

This year’s Christmas Parade theme is “There’s no place like home.” This is a juried parade. Trophys are awarded in a range of categories including the Mayor’s Award, given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme and Spectacular Sparkles Award, given to the entry that presents an outstanding display of glitter, shimmer or shine! There’s even a Theme-a-rific Award, given to the individual who stepped up and decked out their wagon to match the theme. Winners will be announced as part of the annual Richardson Tree Lighting Ceremony happening later that evening. (Click here for tree lighting details.)

When: December 4 at 9 a.m.

Parade route: This Christmas Parade begins at Richardson High School, turns right up N. Coit Rd and ends at J.J Pearce High School at Coit and Melrose Drive.

Find out more at cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/christmas-parade

ALLEN ROTARY CLUB CHRISTMAS PARADE

The Allen Rotary Clubs Christmas Parade is back! The parade will take place on Sunday, December 5th at 2:00 pm in downtown Allen TX. The theme of this Christmas Parade is “Christmas in Toyland!”

When: December 5 at 2 p.m.

Parade route: The parade will begin at North Cedar Drive and St. Mary’s Drive, proceed southbound to Main Street; turn right on Main Street; turn right on Allen Drive and end at Allen Drive and St. Mary’s Drive at the traffic circle.

Find out more here.

PROSPER CHRISTMAS PARADE (& CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL)

The annual Prosper Rotary Club Christmas Parade will wind down Broadway Street in Prosper, ending at the Prosper Christmas Festival at Prosper City Hall. The Christmas Festival begins at 2:30 p.m.

The Prosper Christmas Parade serves as a prelude to the Prosper Christmas Festival: a Prosper tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Festivalgoers can expect Santa’s Workshop, Kids’ Gift Shop, Kids Zone, Community Stage performances by local school groups and talent, exhibitors (artisans and local businesses), carriage ride, food trucks, and the Community Tree Lighting followed by fireworks.

Take note: Parking is limited in the downtown Prosper area. Attendees are encouraged to park and ride the free shuttle to and from the event. Shuttles will run from Reynolds Middle School (700 N. Coleman Street) and Prosper High School (301 Eagle Dr.) at 1:30 p.m. and continue to run as long as needed to return attendees to their vehicles. An ADA bus will run from Reynolds Middle School and a limited number of ADA parking spaces will be available on the east side of Town Hall.

When: December 4 at 2:30 p.m., the Christmas Festival is open from 1:30 to 7 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

Parade Route: Along Broadway Street to Prosper Town Hall at 250 W. First Street, Prosper TX

Find out more at prosperchristmas.org

WYLIE CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, FBC Wylie presents the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade down Ballard Avenue. The Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. with a route down Ballard Avenue in Historic Downtown Wylie.

Immediately following the parade is Wylie’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Olde City Park, 112 S. Ballard Ave. Attendees will enjoy songs of the season with Wylie High School’s Tempo choir and throw the big switch to light the community Christmas tree.

When: Sunday, December 5, parade starts at 6 p.m., tree lighting ceremony follows the parades

Parade route: down Ballard Avenue in Historic Downtown Wylie.

Find out more at wylietexas.gov/living/events/christmas_parade.php

McKinney Christmas Parade of Lights, | Courtesy of Rotary Club of McKinney

MCKINNEY CHRISTMAS PARADE OF LIGHTS

The 22nd annual McKinney Rotary Christmas Parade of Lights brought to you by the McKinney Rotary Club, will be celebrated on December 11. This years theme is “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree.

This is an annual event for the McKinney Rotary Club, which uses the donations raised to fund local, regional, national and international projects focusing on six areas: promoting peace, preventing diseases, providing access to clean water and sanitation, enhancing maternal & child health, improving basic education & literacy and helping communities develop.

Since parking in Historic Downtown McKinney is limited. Trolley service will be available from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, December 11th. Downtown visitors and parade spectators are encouraged to ride the trolley. The trolley service is free and service will run approximately every 15 min from First Baptist Church, 1615 W Louisiana St, McKinney, TX 75069.

When: December 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Parade Route: Circles through Historic Downtown McKinney

Find out more at mckinneyrotary.org/page/parade-of-lights

Christmas parade in Flower Mound!

FLOWER MOUND CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

This year Flower Mound celebrates its 32nd annual Christmas Parade!

This year’s theme is “The North Pole” and the nighttime parade will have lighted floats parading down Spinks Road to Gerault Park. At Gerault Park, there will be a tree lighting ceremony with choir performances, pictures with Santa Claus, kids’ activities, local vendors, food trucks, and much more!

This is another Christmas event with limited parking. A shuttle service will begin at 5 p.m. from Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane to the event, and will continue throughout the evening. Both parking and the shuttle service are free.

When: Saturday, December 4, 6-9 p.m.

Parade route: Down Spinks Road to Gerault Park, Flower Mound

Find out more at flower-mound.com/parade

There’s a Christmas boat parade in Grapevine TX!

CHRISTMAS PARADES IN GRAPEVINE

Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas, has two great Christmas parades this season: Parade of Lights on December 2, 7-9 p.m. and the Twinkle Light Parade on December 4, 5-8 p.m.

PARADE OF LIGHTS

Thursday, December 2

7 – 9 p.m.

Historic Downtown Grapevine

The Parade of Lights features more than 100 lighted floats and marching bands. Look for Santa Claus on the last float! Come early to claim your spot along Historic Main Street to watch this exciting holiday event.

Route: Northwest Highway at Main Street, Heading South on Main Street, to Dallas Road or Highway 114.

TWINKLE LIGHT BOAT PARADE

Saturday, December 4

5 – 8 p.m.

Lake Grapevine

It’s a floating festival of lights on Lake Grapevine with a parade of boats decorated in their finest. This lighted boat parade picks up entries as it circles the lake at each marina, including Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake. The parade is visible along the shores of the lake.

Route: Starts at Flower Mound side, Silver Lake then Scott’s Landing, Oak Grove Park to Judges.

Views: The parade is visible from Oak Grove Park (2520 Oak Grove Loop South).

Find out more at grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/parades-celebrations/