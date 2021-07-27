Summers in Texas are hot. Very hot.

So, we’ve learned to adapt. Once the temperature gauge hits 100 degrees, there are three things Texans do to stay cool: stay inside, get wet and escape to a lake.

Here are our top 5 suggestions for folks in Collin County to stay cool on hot Texas summer days!

A great spot to stay cool! West rowlett creek at limestone quarry park in frisco, texas

1. Cool off at Limestone Quarry Park, Frisco

The creek, West Rowlett Creek, at Limestone Quarry Park is the perfect spot to stay cool when it’s hot and humid outside. The water is clean, clear and refreshingly cool and the entire area is mostly shaded so you don’t need to worry about sunburn either.

The waterfall on west rowlett creek at limestone quarry park in frisco

Plus, Limestone Quarry Creek is where you’ll find Frisco’s hidden waterfall which is a nice bonus to the area. Honestly, the waterfall isn’t as great as it sounds, but does make for a cute photo opportunity.

The kids slide and splash area at frisco water park has 3 water slides

2. Head to a pool or water park

If you don’t have your own pool or you’re looking for some additional entertainment while you stay cool, there are many local swimming pools and water parks to choose from.

The following city facilities are outstanding. They each offer entertainment for all ages, from large water slides to small slides with splash areas for little ones as well as lazy rivers. In addition, the entry cost is affordable. Since, these local city water parks are so great they are equally popular, especially when it’s very hot, so, plan accordingly and arrive early if you can.

City of Plano has multiple water park and outdoor pool facilities, click here for the complete list.

The texas pool in plano | image courtesy of the texas pool

Also in Plano is the Texas Pool, a community swim club shaped like the great State of Texas which has been providing legendary fun for generations.

This little elm splash pad is the most adorable sight!

3. Go to a splash pad

Something else our area has no shortage of is splash pads – the perfect thing to do with kids to help them stay cool and have fun on hot summer days.

There are many options to chose from, some of our top picks are:

Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows Park, Plano

We love this one because of its unique design. Rather than being brightly colored with water spraying in every direction, this splash pad is more like a gurgling stream. As such, parents can sit and paddle with their kids; they can stay cool and join the fun without getting totally soaked. There is also a water table area.

The splash pad at heritage park in flower mound is almost completely shaded and has deck chairs. A perfect way to stay cool!

The splash pad at Heritage Park in Flower Mound

Flower Mound? Yes, Flower Mound. While this splash pad may be a bit of a drive from Collin County, we promise you, it’s worth it. Two simple reasons: 1. It’s almost completely shaded and 2. there are deck chairs for you to sit and relax while your kids play.

Little Elm Splash Pad and Oak Hills Splash Pad, Carrollton

Both these splash pads have slides. And, a splash pad with a slide is basically a mini-water park so that’s a big win in our book.

Sup, stand up paddle boarding at little elm beach on lake lewisville | courtesy of lake lewisville

4. Escape to a Texas lake

But which one to choose from?

If you’re looking to stay nearby then try Little Elm Beach on Lake Lewisville. This sunny beachfront is found on the western shoreline of the Little Elm Park. The Beach is a public, open and sandy play area. Boats aren’t allowed in the designated swimming area. Note: There is a $10 per vehicle fee per trip into the park, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 1 through Labor Day. Find Little Elm Beach at 701 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm.

Little elm beach on lake lewisville. Note that this photo was taken during the winter. On summer days there’s no need for sweaters and the beach is much more crowded.

5. Stay indoors

Of course, you can always stay indoors. There’s really no more comfortable way to stay cool than that! If you decide to stay indoors but still want to get out of the house, here are some of our best picks for indoor activities.

Crayola Experience, Plano

Crayola Experience Plano is Texas’s newest and most colorful family destination. This 60,000 square-foot concept has the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush and apparel, and there is plenty of fun to be had!

The crayola experience in plano is 60,000 square-feet of fun! Photo by cori baker.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Grandscape at The Colony

This exhibition is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, the Jurassic Park film franchise. Spolier: it’s just as amazing as it sounds.

Jurassic world: the exhibition is here! | courtesy of universal studios

Eat out at Legacy Hall, Legacy West, Plano

What makes Legacy Hall so fun is that it’s so big with so many different options that no matter what type of food you’re craving you’ll find it here. Plus, it’s indoor with an outdoor seating area so if you don’t want to brave the heat, you don’t have to

Keep things hot while you stay cool with chilangos tacos! | courtesy of legacy west

Cheer on Collin County’s Olympians

There are 4 incredible athletes from Collin County competing in the Olympics. Stay home and cheer them on!

