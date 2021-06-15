While North Texans are getting bombarded with rain right now, soon we’ll all be begging for it to come back. Because once the heat hits in the summer, it doesn’t seem to stop. If you’re a parent looking for a place for you and the kids to cool off this summer, here are six Plano pools.

Kids playing at the jack carter pool in plano. | courtesy of plano parks and recreation pr/community outreach specialist kelley crimmins

Jack Carter Pool

According to Plano Parks and Recreation, Jack Carter Pool is “Plano’s premier waterpark facility.” And that title is no surprise since it includes a body slide, deep water pool with a diving platform and climbing wall, a dual rider tube slide, flowrider surf simulator, lazy river, leisure pool, spray features, tot pool and wet deck areas. Aside from its waterpark equipment, Jack Carter also has concessions and rentable party areas.

Admission for ages 3-15 is $5 for residents and $8 for non-residents. Admission for those 16 and older is $9 for residents and $13 for non-residents.

The Jack Carter Pool’s hours are Monday and Sunday from noon-6 p.m., and Tuesday-Saturday from noon-8 p.m. The tot pool feature hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

2601 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano | 972-208-8081 | More information

A rendering of liberty recreation center’s swimming pool that’s now open | courtesy of plano parks and recreation

Liberty Recreation Center

This is the first summer season folks can use Liberty Recreation Center’s newly renovated pool, according to Plano Parks and Rec. The city renovated the pool in 2019 to include a hammock area and new water features.

Admission for ages 3-15 is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Admission for those 16 and older is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents.

The pool at Liberty Recreation Center is open Monday and Thursday from noon-6:30 p.m. and Friday from noon-7 p.m. It’s also open on Saturday-Sunday from 1-4:45 p.m.

2601 Glencliff Drive, Plano | 972-769-4234 | More information

A family enjoying the pool at the tom muehlenbeck recreation center in plano. | courtesy of plano parks and recreation pr/community outreach specialist kelley crimmins

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center

Even though it’s summer, it’s always nice to have outdoor and indoor pool options, which is just what the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center’s pools bring to the table. The indoor pool area has lap pools, leisure pools, a lazy river channel, slides and a tot area, according to Plano Parks and Rec. On the other hand, the outdoor pool has a shallow-water leisure pool with a sitting area and fountains. Bonus — there are concession stands.

Admission for ages 3-15 is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Admission for those 16 and older is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents.

The Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center indoor pool hours for adults only are Monday-Friday from 5-8:45 a.m. and Monday-Thursday from 1-5:45 p.m. The indoor pool’s hours for adults and kids are Friday from 1-8:45 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1-4:45 p.m. The outdoor pool is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4:45 p.m. The outdoor tot pool hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

5801 W. Parker Road, Plano | 972-769-4404 | More information

The pool at oak point recreation center in plano. | courtesy of the city of plano’s website

Oak Point Recreation Center

There’s good news and bad news — the new outdoor pool at Oak Point Recreation Center is still under construction, according to Plano Parks and Rec. But the newly renovated 50-meter pool and shallow water leisure area are as open as ever! Plus, the pool has a waterslide and maintains an 84-degree water temperature year-round.

Admission for ages 3-15 is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Admission for those 16 and older is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents.

The pool hours at Oak Point Recreation Center are Monday-Thursday from 1-5:45 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1-4:45 p.m. It also operates on Friday from 1-8:45 p.m.

6000 Jupiter Road, Plano | 972-941-7540 | More information

The plano aquatic center pool. | courtesy of the city of plano’s website

Plano Aquatic Center

Right next door to Plano Senior High School is the kid-friendly Plano Aquatic Center. This pool is especially perfect for parents of young kids. It includes an outdoor splash pad, swim classes for kids, along with shallow and deep-water aerobics, according to Plano Parks and Rec.

Admission for ages 3 and older is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

The Plano Aquatic Center pool hours are Monday-Friday from noon-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

2301 Westside Drive, Plano | 972-769-4232 | More information

The indoor pool at carpenter park recreation center in plano. | courtesy of the city of plano’s website

Carpenter Park Recreation Center

If indoor pools are more your speed, then the Carpenter Park Recreation Center pool is the one for you. The pool features a toddler area, a party room, leisure lanes and a current channel, according to Plano Parks and Rec. It’s the perfect pool for those who like aquatic exercise or want to put their kids through swim lessons.

Admission for ages 3-15 is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Admission for those 16 and older is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents.

The pool at Carpenter Park Recreation Center is open Monday-Thursday from noon-4:45 p.m., Friday from 3-8:45 p.m., Saturday from noon-4:45 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4:45 p.m.

6701 Coit Road, Plano | 972-208-8087 | More information