What better way to spend an evening than dining at Legacy Hall? The ambiance is fantastic, with the open layout, dim lighting and vast selection of artisan vendors of Legacy Hall food all within walking distance. It can be overwhelming though, trying to figure out where to eat among the hustle and bustle.

We’ve got you covered. These five restaurants range from Indian fusion to Mexico City-style street tacos to Southern chicken prepared by a Top Chef finalist. From build-your-own Belgian waffles to authentic German bratwurst prepared with 30 years worth of family recipes. These Legacy Hall food picks are guaranteed to satiate even the pickiest appetite.

Blist’r Indian Kitchen

Sun – Thurs : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. , Fri – Sat : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Dhai Papari at Legacy Hall’s Blist’r Indian Kitchen… a great option for Legacy Hall food!

Blist’r Indian Kitchen is the brainchild of Dallas restaurateurs Mark Brezinski (Pei Wei, Velvet Taco), Pardeep Sharma (India Palace, Roti Grill, Lita’s La Mexicana) and Gilbert Garza (Suze Restaurant). The restaurant is a fusion of modern and contemporary approaches to Indian cooking, largely thanks to Chef Keshab Sharma. It certainly adds a heightened culinary standard to Legacy Hall food’s already-enticing array of restaurants!

Sharma’s passion for food stems from his love of art and science — art through food presentation and science because of the vast number of spice and flavor combinations that could come together to make something new and exciting.

As an Indian American, I will say that I’m drawn to some of the more traditional dishes on the menu that I ate growing up — vegetable samosas, vegetable biryani, channa aloo, mattar paneer. However, I’m also intrigued by the contemporary spin of many other menu items. Blist’r Indian Kitchen’s dhai papari has flair, with its neat dollops of yogurt and delicate garnish. I’m also very intrigued by the curly fries served with masala sauce or vindaloo.

Roots Chicken Shak

Sun – Wed : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. , Thurs – Sat : 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Southern comfort among Legacy Hall food!

Beaumont native Tiffany Derry is a Top Chef competitor — in the top four contestants of season 7 and earned the title of “fan favorite” — and an All-Star Chef finalist. She began her culinary career at her local IHOP and quickly worked her way up the company, becoming the youngest manager at the age of 17. She earned her culinary degree from the Art Institute of Houston and earned an appreciation for different cuisines by studying abroad in Costa Rica, Mexico, Italy, France, China and Hawaii. Post graduation, she worked at several esteemed restaurants in Houston and Dallas before opening Roots Chicken Shak and paying homage to her Southern roots.

If you’re going for the traditional home cooked Southern vibe, this popular Legacy Hall food spot is for you! You can get plain ol’ chicken wings or strips, served with a trio of house-made sauces. If you want something more filling, go for The Big Bird, a sandwich with kale, pickles, tomatoes, red onion and red mayo stuffed between delicious sweet potato buns. Spice lovers must try the Spicy Bird — the Big Bird’s cool cousin — made with pepper jack cheese and kimchi mayo. Everything at Roots Chicken Shak is fried in duck fat, which Tiffany says will have you coming ‘bwak’ for more.

Degenhardt’s Brat Haus

Mon : CLOSED, Tues – Thurs : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. , Fri – Sat : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. , Sun 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

These brats are among our favorite Legacy Hall foods! | Photo courtesy of the Legacy Hall website

The most fabulously meaty entry of our top Legacy Hall food choices!

Chef Joshua Degenhardt is a German-born, second-generation sausage maker. For over 30 years, his family has been perfecting the art of sausage making. Everything at Degenhardt’s Brat Haus is made by hand with the finest ingredients. These bratwursts are free of gluten, soy, dairy, MSG and nitrates and nitrites. It’s just good meat, pure and simple.

Try the Cowboy Brat, made with 100% Texan beef, and support local farmers. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, perhaps the spaetzle: house-made German egg noodles, sauteed with caramelized onions and your choice of Hot Italian Brat or Beer Brat.

It wouldn’t be Texas without a Tex-Mex twist, which at Degenhardt’s comes in the form of the Tijuana Dog — a beef hot dog served on a sesame seed bun, loaded with roasted chipotle corn, tossed with cotija cheese and cilantro and garnished with a wedge of lime. Yes, please!

Press Waffle Co.

Sun – Thurs : 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. , Fri – Sat : 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Southern Belle at Press Waffle Co.; Photo courtesy of the Legacy Hall website

Of course we wouldn’t let you make a Legacy Hall food pilgrimage without picking up something sweet.

Chefs and owners Caleb and Brian Lewis founded Press Waffle Co. after Brian visited Europe with his wife in 2013 and discovered Liege waffles: thick, Belgian waffles containing clumps of sugar. After returning to Dallas, Brian found that he was not able to find Liege waffles anywhere in the area. As we know, necessity is the mother of invention, and soon Press Waffle Co. was born. Their waffles are made from dough proofed for 24 hours to develop maximum flavor and texture, then loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar.

For fans of a classic strawberry and chocolate combo, try the House waffle, topped with Nutella, cookie butter, fresh strawberries and whipped cream. For a tart treat, go for the Southern Belle: a lemon curd waffle with fresh blueberries and whipped cream. If you’re looking for something small to round off your meal — it’s understandably difficult to go to Legacy Hall and not stop at several vendors — grab a waffle pop. It’s exactly what it sounds like, a tiny waffle on a stick, served with one dipping sauce. There are savory options, like the Soulman, served with fried chicken tenders, bacon and maple syrup. Or try your hand at crafting the perfect flavor combination by choosing between 15 different toppings.

I know, the options are making my head spin too. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Chilangos Tacos

Sun – Thurs : 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. , Fri – Sat : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the Legacy Hall website

And of course, you can’t go wrong with a good old-fashioned taco. Chef Joel Mendoza serves up authentic Mexico City street-style tacos with almost every ingredient prepared by hand — from the tortillas, to the salsa, to the spit-roasted meat. You can imagine it smells heavenly by the Chilangos Tacos booth.

Honestly you can’t go wrong with anything here; it’s all classic and timeless, and the fact that its Legacy Hall food is a bonus. I will never not be in the mood for a carne asada or barbacoa taco.

Over the weekend, they have tacos filled with birria, a special occasion meat stew traditionally made from goat meat, beef or mutton, and served with consome dipping sauce. You can also get birria quesatacos with melted cheese. If you’re just looking for an appetizer, try elote, a creamy blend of corn, mayo, sour cream and cheese. Have the churros for dessert, and wash everything down with some horchata agua fresca.

