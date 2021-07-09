We know how exhausting Texas summers can be, with the sun beating down relentlessly. So here’s a roundup of all the splash pads in Collin County (and in neighboring North Texas suburbs) for your kids to cool off in a safe and supervised environment.

Unless otherwise stated, these splash pads are all free. As a general rule, pets are not allowed, and children not potty trained must wear swim diapers. Don’t forget to bring rubber soled shoes and a change of clothes!

Allen splash pad

The splash pad at Celebration Park; Photo by Alyssa Vincent

Celebration Park, Allen

This splash pad features sprayers, misters, tumble buckets and bubbling water features designed for ages 2 – 12.

701 Angel Parkway, Allen, TX 75002

Details

May 1 – September 28 2021

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays

Restrooms on site

Carrollton splash pads

Photo courtesy of the City of Carrollton website

Oak Hills Splash Pad, Carrollton

A pavilion, tables and grills are available for parents to cool off in the shade. No activation required here. The water features run automatically during operational hours.

1225 Royal Palm Ln, Carrollton, TX 75007

Details

May 1 – October 15

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restrooms onsite

Photo courtesy of the City of Carrollton website

W.J. Thomas Splash Pad, Carrollton

This splash pad has shaded areas, tables, grills and a deck, making it easy to spend a whole afternoon cooling off and enjoying quality time as a family. No activation required at this splash pad. The water features run automatically during operational hours.

1955 N. Perry Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Details

May 1 – October 15

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restrooms onsite

Fairview splash pad

The Fountain at Fairview Town Center

Image courtesy of the Fairview Town Center

*Currently closed to remove toys from the spray fixtures*

This splash pad is located right in front of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine at the Fairview Town Center, the city’s expansive outdoor shopping center. Enjoy some tacos, tamales or tostadas — the three T’s are arguably just as important as the three R’s — while the children cool off outdoors. On Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, catch free live music at the Fairview Town Center park until August 7th.

329 Town Place, Fairview, Texas 75069

Restrooms NOT on site

Frisco splash pads

Photo courtesy of the City of Frisco

Frisco Commons Splash Pad

This is one of 3 spray parks conveniently located across the city of Frisco. Its daily hours are consistent from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week. And while there is a pavilion on site, be mindful that it’s not reservable and is open on a first-come first-serve basis. Sharing is caring, right?

8000 McKinney Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Details

May 15 – September 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restrooms and shaded pavilion onsite

Photo courtesy of the City of Frisco website

J.R. Newman Splash Pad, Frisco

Because this splash pad is smaller than some of the others on this list, it’s less likely to attract crowds, making it a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours cooling off. To activate the spray features, touch the sensor located at the top of a blue pillar on the southern portion of the splash pad.

8211 Twin Falls Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Details

May 15 – September 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Restroom NOT included onsite

Includes shaded pavilion

Photo courtesy of the City of Frisco website

Shepherd’s Glen Splash Pad, Frisco

This splash pad is part of the Shepherd’s Glen park, which also includes a shaded pavilion, playground, practice field and walking trail. Bring a soccer ball for older children to kick around while the little ones splash about. To activate the water features, touch the sensor located at the top of a blue pillar on the western portion of the splash pad.

12012 Shepherds Hill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Details

May 15 – September 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m

Restroom NOT included onsite

Little Elm splash pad

Little elm splash pad is the most delightful sight!

Little Elm Splash Pade

This splash pad is adorable, with structures resembling giant daisies, leaves and mushrooms. And, there’s even a little slide! It’s also for all ages, making it great for family fun. The water is treated with chlorine and recirculated.

1001 Witt Rd, Little Elm, TX 75068

Details

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Restrooms onsite

No dogs allowed

McKinney splash pad

The john m whisenant park spray pad.

John M. Whisenant Park, McKinney

At this adorable spray pad, you get the small neighborhood locale with an open spaces feel. A playground, swings, pavilion, doggie stations, and open space compliment an already fun-filled spot.

3701 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX 75070

Details

No restrooms

Open turf area for athletic play

Shared parking with Edris Elliott Elementary School

Need more? Here’s a list of all nine (yes, NINE!) splash pads in McKinney!

Plano splash pads

Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows Park, Plano

Photo courtesy of @cityofplanotx on Twitter

*Splash pad currently unavailable due to redesign efforts*

Windhaven Meadows Park is a whopping 123-acres, with 330 parking spaces, a 2-mile trail connecting to the Legacy and Bluebonnet Trails, a 4800 sq. ft reservable pavilion, a dog park and the all abilities Liberty Playground.

The 1,800 sq. ft splash pad is just one feature of the expansive Liberty Playground, which encompasses 20,000 total sq. ft of accessible play equipment that focuses on the six elements of play: social, emotional, physical, sensory, cognitive and communication. There are separate spaces for older and younger children to encourage age-appropriate learning and motor skill development. There are also picnic tables! Pack a lunch and make a whole day out of this excursion.

5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Details

Open first weekend of April until beginning of Fall

5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Restrooms on site

Activate spray features by pressing the bollard in the corresponding play area

Photo courtesy of the City of Plano website

Jack Carter Pool, Plano

While younger children enjoy the mini slides, get dunked by the water bucket and climb the splash pad’s multiple stories and fixtures, older kids can swim in the deep water pool with a diving platform and climbing wall. For older children, there’s also a surf simulator, lazy river, tube slide and leisure pool. Keep in mind that the Jack Carter Park is entirely outdoors, so bring plenty of sunscreen and water bottles for the whole family.

2601 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Details

Open Sun – Mon: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Tues – Sat: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3-15 years: $5 resident/$8 non-resident

16 and up: $9 resident/$13 non-resident

16 and up: $9 resident/$13 non-resident Restrooms onsite

Photo courtesy of the City of Plano website

Plano Aquatic Center

The Plano Aquatic Center also has an indoor 25-yard lap pool, play area and classrooms. If you would like to host a pool party, you can book the entire indoor pool for two hours. They also offer pool party room rentals, which allow you to have party food and gifts in a designated area.

2301 Westside Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Details

Ages 3 and up, $3 (resident), $5 (non-resident)

Mon – Fri: 12 p.m to 5 p.m., Sat – Sun: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Restrooms and locker rooms on site

Photo courtesy of the City of Plano

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, Plano

The Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center includes a basketball court, weight room, indoor track, two indoor pools — lap and leisure — and outdoor swimming area, where the splash pad is located. The outdoor facility also includes a shallow-water leisure pool with a sitting area and fountains, three large water slides, water volleyball and a separate entrance with restrooms, showers, concessions and party areas to rent. It’s more than possible to spend the whole day here, so it might be worth investing in the one month user fee for $29 a person.

5801 Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Details

Ages 3 and up

3-15 years: $3 (resident), $5 (non-resident)

16 and up: $6 (resident), $9 (non-resident)

Tues – Thurs: 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Closed weekdays when PISD is in session

Restrooms and showers on site

Rendering courtesy of the City of Plano website

Oak Point Recreation Center, Plano

*Outdoor pool and splash pads closed for renovations until May 2022*

The Oak Point Recreation Center also has an indoor track, weight and cardio room, basketball court, racquetball courts, an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, game room and classroom and meeting rooms to rent.

6000 Jupiter Road, Plano, TX 75074

Details

3-15 years: $3 resident/ $5 non-resident

16 and up: $6 resident / $9 non-resident

Mon – Thurs: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. , Fri: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. , Sat: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. , Sun:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Splash zone only for ages 5+

Restrooms on site

Richardson splash pad

Photo courtesy of the City of Richardson website

Richardson Heights Family Aquatic Center

The Richardson Heights Family Aquatic Center is more like a small water park than an indoor pool, with water slides, lazy river, whirlpool and of course — the splash pad. Parents, keep in mind that there is no separation between the splash pad and the regular pool, so make sure to keep a careful eyes on kiddos to make sure they don’t tread into deeper waters.

709 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Details

Tues – Sun: 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Children 3 and under are FREE

Richardson residents 4 and up: $4 (daily fee), $45 (summer pass)

Richardson families (up to 4): $150 (summer pass)

Non-residents 4 and up: $8 (daily fee), $65 (summer pass)

