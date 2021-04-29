It’s “a sandy beach that will make you forget you’re in North Texas,” according to Lakefront Little Elm’s website. While this may sound like a dream, it’s not only real, it’s not as far away as you may think. If you’re looking for a weekend getaway that isn’t too far from home, look no further than Little Elm Beach.

Little Elm Beach sits snuggled on the shores of Lake Lewisville. It’s home to 10 beach volleyball courts and one of the largest open swim areas in North Texas. DFW Surf, where you can rent kayaks, paddleboards and bikes, is located nearby. You can even get food onsite at Lakefront Grill.

Here are four of the best Airbnbs near Little Elm Beach for you to stay during a weekend getaway.

Little Elm Lakefront Cottage

Listing | Photos | Contact

Airbnb superhost Diana’s lakefront cottage sports the perfect location for a weekend getaway at Little Elm Beach — and it’s only $96 a night. With one bedroom, two beds, and one bathroom, the cottage is perfect for a family of four or a married couple who want a little extra space.

Previous guests say that the cottage is clean and offers excellent access to the lake. Amenities include TV, air conditioning, free parking, heating, washer and dryer, WiFi and a kitchen, so you have everything you need to make your weekend as relaxing as possible. And it’s pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your fur babies with you.

“This is a great place to get away,” Ryan wrote in a review. “It is close to everything/anything you would want, but felt like you were far away when there. The hosts were quick to respond and exceeded expectations with their hospitality. The cottage was perfect for what we needed and the grounds were beautiful.”

Private Room in Luxury Lakefront Little Elm Home

Listing | Photos | Contact

Bill and Deb’s beautiful solar-powered and custom Little Elm home sits right on the lake. At just $53 a night, you can stay in a private room in their home. While the room is in someone’s home, the hosts ensure your privacy by giving you a space complete with not only a private bedroom but also a private bathroom (and a walk-in closet!).

Amenities include TV, air conditioning, free parking, WiFi, room-darkening shades and heating, along with a pool and hot tub. Past guests say Bill and Deb’s home is an incredible place to get away for the weekend and that their personal touches make it all the more homey.

“We really enjoyed our stay at Bill and Deb’s place!” Colby wrote in a review. “Very clean room with thoughtful touches and plenty of great restaurants and views in the area. Quick communication and a very comfortable bed were greatly appreciated. Would 100% recommend staying!”

Giraffe-Themed Private Room on the Shore

Listing | Photos | Contact

If you’re like me, the idea of a “giraffe-themed” room piqued my interest. Not in a bad way — just because I don’t know what that would look like. And if you want to find out, Airbnb superhost Brian offers you a private bedroom and bathroom in his gorgeous home on the shores of Lake Lewisville.

And while guests say the home and room are incredible, it’s only $35 a night — perfect for a weekend getaway while on a budget. Amenities include a smart TV, pool, WiFi, cable access, free parking and kitchen access.

“Always the best of everything here, bed, towels, TV, location, hosts…. my go to when available!” Wolfgang wrote in a review.

Romantic Room in Little Elm Bed and Breakfast

Listing | Photos | Contact

Looking for a romantic place to get away? Maybe to celebrate an anniversary? Airbnb host Luz has just the place for you. At just $35 a night, you can have the upstairs bedroom and bathroom at Luz’s home. And if you want to bring more guests, there’s a second bedroom upstairs you can rent as well.

Luz’s kid-friendly home includes amenities like free parking, kitchen access, heating, WiFi, breakfast, TV and free parking. Located near Lake Lewisville, previous guests say Luz’s home is a great place to stay.

“Great for a family stay,” Rosa wrote in a review. “Luz is a very sweet lady and made our stay very comfortable. Homemade breakfast and good company.”