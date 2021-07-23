The Olympic Games have begun!
There are over 100 athletes with Texas ties competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan (yes, technically 2021, because… pandemic).
Beloved gymnast Simone Biles is from Spring, TX, and Luka Dončić is the Slovenian basketball superstar with the Dallas Mavericks.
But did you know there will be some Collin County representation at the 2020 Olympics? Here are the four locals to watch and root for!
Jourdan Delacruz – Wylie
Weightlifitng
This 23-year-old Wylie native is a two-time gold medalist from having competed in the 2019 and 2020 Pan American Weightlifting Championships. She holds nine US records, and is one of the eight weightlifters that will comprise Team USA in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Connor Fields – Plano
Cycling
This 28-year-old Plano native is a professional bicycle motocross (BMX) racer, who’s no stranger to the Olympics. He represented the United States at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Having placed 7th then, he went on to compete again in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he became the first American ever to win gold for Olympic BMX.
Austin Krajicek – Plano
Tennis
The 31-year-old tennis player has the sport in his blood, being the distant cousin of a Wimbledon winner (Richard Krajicek). He’s an Aggie, too: he played tennis at Texas A&M and completed his college career as the 2011 NCAA Doubles National Champion, the first national title in the program’s history.
Tara Davis – Frisco
Track and field
The 22-year-old Frisco native attended University of Georgia and UT Austin. She established herself as NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump champion, and the first woman in UT’s history to clear 22 feet in a long jump.
She’s also dating a fellow sprinter, paralympian Hunter Woodhall.