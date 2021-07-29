A look at Legacy West’s Olympic-themed photo setup. A perfect Instagram spot if we ever saw one! | Via @gabrielgallegog2 on Instagram

Throughout Collin County are perfect Instagram spots with various fixtures, installations and works of street art to help you pull in plenty of likes on the ‘gram.

Some of us may still be a bit hesitant to travel, especially with new variants of COVID having been discovered, however, that doesn’t mean you can’t spice up your personal Instagram feed.

In Plano, one could have an hour-long photoshoot at various spots across the city, which may seem a bit silly, but working those angles, rocking fabulous clothes and channeling your inner influencer is part of the fun. Here are some of our favorite spots to grab Instagram photos.

Instagram Spot #1: The Boardwalk at Granite Park

In this beautiful little restaurant park, guests can enjoy beautiful views of a pond, encased by the namesake boardwalk. By day, you can take bright, pastel-aesthetic pictures over at The Biscuit Bar, and by night, you can take shots contemplatively peering over the pond.

Instagram Spot #2: Legacy West

Between the popular online-to-store shop Neighborhood Goods and Italian restaurant Taverna in Legacy West is a space reserved for photo installations. Every few months, Legacy West changes up the theme of the space, allowing for fresh photo ops. This summer, they have a special Olympics-themed set up. Considering four athletes from Collin County are competing in this theme is only fitting.

Instagram spot #3: Georgia’s Farmers Market

In addition to fresh vegetables and indulgent fruit spreads, one can treat themselves to a gift for the digital age. The murals on the side of Georgia’s Farmers Market make for vibrant backdrops for social media pictures. In addition to natural food, one can also embrace the natural lighting of the sun.

Click here for more local farmers markets!

Instagram Spot #4: Haggard Park

Located across from Georgia’s Farmers Market is Haggard Park, with a beautiful Gazeebo set in the middle of the lush green grass. The Gazeebo has become a go-to for prom pics, wedding invite pics and group shots on birthdays.

Instagram Spot #5: The Texas Pool

If there’s anything Texans love, it’s Texas, so it comes as no surprise that there is a pool in the shape of Texas in Plano. You may need a drone or a GoPro to get aerial shots of you floating in the pool, but as we say in Texas, go big or go home.

This awesome pool is featured in our guide to staying cool in a Texas summer!

More of a TikTok person than a ‘Grammer? Check out these five TikTokkers based in Collin County!