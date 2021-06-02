Summer is here, which means it’s farmers market time. And with the COVID-19 pandemic slowly disappearing in the rearview mirror, physical retail is becoming safer and safer.

If you live in the Collin County area, here are the top five farmers markets to check out near you.

McKinney Farmers Market

Located at Chestnut Square in McKinney, this market is known as one of the best in Texas, according to its website. Vendors offer a variety of things from grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, eggs and fresh produce. It also features some more unique food items like tamales, pastries, teas, ginger beer and jerky. And if you’re more into art, the Chestnut Square Market offers goat-milk soap, walking sticks, jewelry and candles. The market’s operating hours are every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April to November. Bonus — live music, face painting and pony rides are available every Saturday.

315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney | 972-562-8790 | More information

The granite park farmers market in plano. | courtesy of granite park’s website

Granite Park

The market at Granite Park in Plano is run by Red Tent Market, which replicates the style of markets on the West Coast. In June, Red Tent Market is hosting two markets. The first will be held on Thursday, June 3, and the second on Thursday, June 17. Both will be held at Granite Park Corporate Farmers/Artisan Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5700 Granite Parkway, Building 2, Plano | 972-965-1144 | More information

The frisco fresh market. | courtesy of frisco fresh market’s website

Frisco Fresh Market

Open year-round, Frisco Fresh Market is an excellent option if you aren’t one to plan. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on top of fresh food, the market also features chef demonstrations, market music and family-friendly events.

9215 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco | 844-776-2753 | More information

Cookie dough on display at georgias farmers market in plano. | courtesy of georgias farmers market’s facebook page

Georgias Farmers Market

This family-owned produce market is located in downtown Plano. But the best news? It’s open every day! Specifically, the market operates Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to reviews on the market’s Facebook page, Georgias has a vast selection of fresh food and is well managed by the owners.

916 E. 15th St., Plano | 972-516-4765 | More information

The carrollton farmers market. Courtesy of carrollton farmers market’s facebook page

Carrollton Farmers Market

Four Seasons Markets, which creates European-style markets, runs Carrollton’s market. And not only does the market feature the usual fresh food, but it also offers beauty services, shopping and dining. Further, its hours of operation are on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located by churches, Carrollton’s market is a perfect place to stop after service.

2722 N. Josey Lane, Carrollton | 972-884-0680 | More information