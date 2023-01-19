Frisco residents have shared their concerns about a new Universal Studios theme park entering the city, but Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney is trying to alleviate any worries.

On Jan. 17 a Frisco City Council meeting drew in several residents who had questions about the future of the Universal theme park located near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. Crime, traffic and noise were just some of the concerns brought forth by residents.

“I’m not necessarily for it, I’m not necessarily against it,” one resident said and asked council to provide more information as they go forward with decisions. “There’s a report of a 198% increase in crime in a five mile radius of amusement parks.”

But Mayor Cheney explained that crime is likely to be a minor issue due to the park being kid-oriented versus adult-friendly theme parks. Cheney also brought up an estimation that explained that the traffic at the new park would be less than H-E-B, Costco and similar developments the city has brought in.

“This is a 97 acre site,” Cheney said. “The anticipated traffic impact is actually less than what H-E-B does.”

Universal’s parks are normally family-oriented, as well as adult-friendly, Cheney said, but the Frisco park will be targeted at young children from ages approximately 4-12, “which wouldn’t bear that same fruit as far as crime goes.”

WFAA reported that the Frisco City Council was initially “skeptical” of the Universal Studios theme park and that the city turned several pitches for theme parks in the past.

As far as noise goes— Local Profile previously reported that Universal is working to keep noise levels to a minimum inside and outside of the park. The attraction will have different “worlds” stationed around the park and part of that experience is keeping the noise separated from each world.

“Noise level to the outside will be almost nonexistent because Universal execs do not want any sound from their own themed lands to ‘bleed” into the next,” Councilmember Tammy Meinershagen previosuly said. “They want to completely immerse you into the story of each land, which means isolating the sound even within the park.”

City council has not made a decision on the future of a Universal Frisco location, but will vote on the matter at a later meeting.

