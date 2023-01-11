North Texas will soon be getting its very own theme park by Universal Parks & Resorts. The park announced the new location will feature 97 acres of space with room for expansion.

“Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world, specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children,” the company announced in an official statement. The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.”

Universal Parks & Resorts selected the city of Frisco as the area for a new concept theme park. The city was chosen due to its rapidly growing population and ability to attract businesses. The proposed location for the new concept is east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

It has not been announced when the park will open, but the concept is expected to bring new and immersive themed lands to celebrate Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation. Beloved characters will be showcased and stories will be told in ways that will draw in a new generation of visitors.

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

According to Universal Parks & Resorts, more information will be released in the future.