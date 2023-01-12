Universal Studios announced a theme park for Frisco. There isn’t a lot of released information, but here is what we do know.

According to Universal Parks & Resorts’ recent announcement and Frisco councilmember Tammy Meinershagen on Instagram, the park has big plans for the Collin County city.

Here are 10 things to know:

Location

Universal’s plan for the park’s location is Fields development in North Frisco, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

Demographics

The park will be catered towards children up to 12 years old, but will be fun for the whole family.

Size

The area is expected to be about ¼ of Universal Orlando and smaller than Six Flags Over Texas. The company will use about 97 acres for the complete project.

Theme

There is no set theme for the park yet, but green landscapes will be featured at each “themed land.”

Attractions

High-tech components will bring immersive entertainment to the park. Roller coasters and other family-friends rides are expected as well.

Entertainment

Universal plans to bring its most well-known characters for families to meet and interact with. Playful shows will be offered throughout the day for visitors to watch.

Access

“Universal Parks exects know that smooth traffic, easy access and ample parking is imperative for repeat customers, so they will diligently be working with our traffic departments to ensure you want to come back,” Meinershagen said.

Hours

Since the park focuses on younger children, the hours will likely be midday to early evening (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Noise

“Noise level to the outside will be almost nonexistent because Universal exects do not want any sound from their own themed lands to ‘bleed” into the next,” Meinershagen said. “They want to completely immerse you into the story of each land, which means isolating the sound even within the park.”

Why Frisco

The city was chosen due to its rapidly growing population and ability to attract new businesses to the area.

Even though we don’t know much about the future of Universal’s Frisco location, we know that the park will surely bring in visitors from across the country and maybe even the world.