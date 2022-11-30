Frisco police will hold a town hall meeting in regard to the recent crime in the city. Many residents are concerned because the suspects have not been caught.

In a Facebook post, Frisco police announced a town hall-style meeting regarding recent incidents in the city such as robberies and purse snatching. Residents are encouraged to join the meeting on November 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. Seating is limited, and doors will open at 6 p.m.

According to NBCDFW, crimes such as a home invasion, park robberies and purse snatching will be up for discussion. The meeting will focus on personal safety and crime prevention.

The past several months have been especially bad for crime in the area, compared to its normal low-crime rates, and police believe it will continue to rise as the holidays approach. The crimes first began in September when multiple strange robberies began happening at Regents Park. On November 22, more unusual robberies started again and many believe it is the same suspects.

On November 12, an individual had her purse stolen inside a Walmart on Preston Road. The next was two more purse snatchings on November 14 at Target and H-E-B.

Another alarming incident occurred on November 15 when a home invasion injured several Frisco residents. The victim reported that suspects forced entry into the home and assaulted multiple members of the household with a weapon and took cash before fleeing.

Local Profile previously reported Frisco was ranked one of the safest cities in the U.S. The recent crime in the city has caused alarm due to the fact that these incidents are not as common in the city.

Frisco Police want to remind city residents to be aware of their surroundings. If you see something suspicious contact the police to report it.

Police also ask that anyone with information regarding the recent incidents to contact the police department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.