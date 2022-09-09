North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America.

According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.

As Goodhire explained, “The final safety score is a weighted sum of the ranks for the three offense types. The safest city in America receives the lowest safety score (up to 100) and the least safe city receives the highest safety score (up to 100).”The purpose behind the study was to allow businesses and employees to have a better understanding of operating in safe areas. But it also allows residents to keep track of the safety of their city.

On the Goodhire list of safest cities, McKinney was ranked the second safest city in America and Frisco was ranked fourth. But it wasn’t only Collin County that was determined to be the most safe, Cary North Carolina was ranked the safest city in America.

Texas seems to be doing something right when it comes to keeping residents safe. KDAF reported that Goodhire listed Pearland sixth, El Paso ninth and Laredo tenth.

“Overall, Texas proudly boats eight of the top 20 safest cities overall, while the Midwest region showcases four in the top 20,” wrote Goodhire.

Recently Local Profile reported that Frisco was named the best place to buy a home by WalletHub, and the third richest city by Homesnacks. Together these studies reveal the best information for both homebuyers and business owners.

With all this new information, it’s (ahem) safe to say North Texas has earned its bragging rights. To find out what other cities are among the top safest visit Goodhire.