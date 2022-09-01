If you are thinking about making the move to a new city, now is the time. Frisco was named the best place to buy a home by WalletHub, a personal finance website (via Newsbreak).

The company made their final decision on the best place to buy a home by looking at local real estate markets in “300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.” But the company also uses job growth and median-home prices to get the most accurate information about home buying.

WalletHub’s method for finding the best place to live was based on an 80 point system. The points were divided into topics such as foreclosure rates, appreciation values, median credit score and many other factors that determine which cities are worth moving to.

Forbes reported that housing experts expect for there to be a seasonal drop in the housing market, yet “the existing-home sales price in July was nearly 11% higher than a year ago.” These changes are likely due to the economy at large and consumer sentiment. They also predict that there is a 50% chance of a mild recession over the next year. But while the job market and spending is strong, now might be a good time to start looking at houses to buy.

North Texas is the place to be with Allen and McKinney following Frisco’s lead. Frisco seems to be doing everything right when it comes to living, as Local Profile previously reported that Frisco was the third richest city: “The census showed that most people who live in Frisco make at least $100,000 annually with the population sitting just above 188,000.”

It’s time to pack up those moving boxes and set your GPS to Frisco. The city doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.