After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious.

According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November 20, Frisco police responded to a call on Bramble Mead Lane. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when a dark-colored SUV pulled up. The male driver of the vehicle stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. The female passenger told the victim that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and gold chain. When the victim tried to give the items back to the female suspect, she hugged the victim and removed the necklace the victim was already wearing. The vehicle then fled the location.

On November 22, around 2:17 p.m., Frisco officers responded to the area of Starry Night Lane and Medallion Lane after a reported robbery. The victim in the incident was walking on the sidewalk and was, once again, approached by a dark-colored SUV. The male driver of the vehicle also stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. A white female exited the car and asked the victim if she was Indian, then asked her age and told her that she liked her. She then started hugging the victim and putting jewelry on her. The victim told the suspect that she did not want the jewelry, so the suspect took the jewelry off, including the victim’s gold necklace.

These thefts are eerily similar to the strange robberies in Regents Park in September. Similarities such as the model of the car, suspect description and jewelry staging are pointing police toward the idea of the incidents being related.

Police explained in the report that both incidents involve a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, occupied by a heavy-set or pregnant white female passenger and a male driver described as a heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair. The suspects involved appear to be targeting subjects wearing visible jewelry while walking and they use conversation to approach the targeted person.

The victims in these offenses have been predominantly South Asian women in their 50s and 60s walking in neighborhoods wearing visible jewelry.

Frisco police are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.