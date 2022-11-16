The Frisco Police Department is investigating three robberies involving purse snatchers at multiple stores around Frisco.

The city’s police warn shoppers and Frisco residents to be on the lookout for purse snatching: three incidents have occurred since November 12 at H-E-B, Walmart and Target.

Police explain the first incident occurred around 1:23 p.m. on November 12 inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. According to police, the victim told police that the suspect stole her purse from her shopping cart while she was waiting in a check-out line.

A good Samaritan saw the incident and stopped the robber from leaving with the purse. But the suspect continued out of the store and fled the location. The suspect was described as a short Hispanic man wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

On November 14 at approximately 9:37 a.m., Frisco police responded to a second purse-snatching incident in the Target parking lot on Eldorado Parkway. The victim told police she was loading her purchased items into her car when a pickup pulled up next to her. She stated that a man exited from the passenger side, grabbed her purse out of a shopping cart and got back in the truck that sped away.

But about six minutes after the incident at Target was reported, Frisco dispatch received a call for a robbery in the H-E-B parking. The caller said a man attempted to grab a woman’s purse, but it was wrapped around her neck and she was pulled to the ground. The suspect was described as a white male wearing an orange shirt, blue jacket and black shorts. The man fled the location in a dark gray truck with black wheels. The driver of the suspect vehicle could only be described as a white male wearing sunglasses.

“Unfortunately, these incidents provide a sobering reminder that criminals are looking to prey on innocent victims in our city, especially as we get closer to the holidays,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in an official statement. “I would like to encourage all our residents to remain vigilant, and don’t hesitate to call us if you see something suspicious.”

All victims of the incidents received minor injuries. Frisco police told residents to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and police will continue to investigate the three crimes.