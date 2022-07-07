Looking for new places for a night out? We know it’s hard to keep up with all the new stores and restaurants arriving in our community, so we made a list for you. Come right in and find your new favorite eatery in Collin County.
Ford’s Garage
3904 N Dallas Pkwy, Plano
This 1920 service station-themed burger joint is as focused on the decoration as it is on the menu. Sit among the vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures and order a freshly-made-never-frozen ½-pound Black Angus burger with a craft beer.
Darna Mediterranean Market
7200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano
If you’ve been shopping at Legacy West, this is old news, but if you haven’t heard, there’s a new Mediterranean place in town, and it’s killing it. The food isn’t the only thing wowing the customers, but the decor and small market inside are leaving an impression too.
Bonchon
4760 Preston Rd, Ste 228, Frisco
After opening locations in The Colony and Addison the Korean fried chicken restaurant, Bonchon, landed in Frisco. Eat in or take one of their pick-up boxes and take some crispy and crunchy, garlicky flavored wings home.
Bruncheon Breakfast & Lunch
1551 E Renner Rd. Ste 830, Richardson
If you are a breakfast food lover, Bruncheon won’t disappoint. With a patio space to enjoy the weather, clients are loving their fresh coffee, scrambled eggs, BIG biscuits, waffles and pancakes.
Gillespie’s Tavern at the Shire
3600 Shire Blvd, Suite #11, Richardson
Get your Irish pub cravings quenched at Gillespie’s. According to impressed customers, you MUST try the chocolate cake, Guinness on tap and the shepherd’s pie.
Restaurants Coming Soon
Pax & Beneficia
Heritage Creekside, 1300 W Plano Pkwy, Plano
The artisanal café is coming to Heritage Creekside later this summer with all the international flavors that set it apart from regular coffee shops.
Velvet Taco
190 E Stacy Rd, Allen
Funky tacos are coming to Allen later this year. With a “tacos don’t have to be Mexican” concept you’ll have plenty of options with their over 20 varieties of tacos with flavors from all over the world.
Bagelology
W Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco
A new coffee and bagel place is opening later this summer in Frisco. They’ve made a science of the art of boiling and baking bagels to perfection. So be ready to start your morning with a fresh hot-off-the-oven bagel.
Sfereco
Preston Road, Plano
An American-Italian restaurant is on its way to Plano. Sfereco’s menu is more extensive than your regular pizza joint, you’ll find a good variety of entrees, soups, salads and, of course, pizzas and calzones.