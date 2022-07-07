Looking for new places for a night out? We know it’s hard to keep up with all the new stores and restaurants arriving in our community, so we made a list for you. Come right in and find your new favorite eatery in Collin County.

Photo: Ford’s Garage | Facebook

3904 N Dallas Pkwy, Plano

​This 1920 service station-themed burger joint is as focused on the decoration as it is on the menu. Sit among the vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures and order a freshly-made-never-frozen ½-pound Black Angus burger with a craft beer.

Photo: Darna Market | Facebook

7200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

If you’ve been shopping at Legacy West, this is old news, but if you haven’t heard, there’s a new Mediterranean place in town, and it’s killing it. The food isn’t the only thing wowing the customers, but the decor and small market inside are leaving an impression too.

Photo: Bonchon | Facebook

4760 Preston Rd, Ste 228, Frisco

After opening locations in The Colony and Addison the Korean fried chicken restaurant, Bonchon, landed in Frisco. Eat in or take one of their pick-up boxes and take some crispy and crunchy, garlicky flavored wings home.

1551 E Renner Rd. Ste 830, Richardson

If you are a breakfast food lover, Bruncheon won’t disappoint. With a patio space to enjoy the weather, clients are loving their fresh coffee, scrambled eggs, BIG biscuits, waffles and pancakes.

3600 Shire Blvd, Suite #11, Richardson

Get your Irish pub cravings quenched at Gillespie’s. According to impressed customers, you MUST try the chocolate cake, Guinness on tap and the shepherd’s pie.

Restaurants Coming Soon

Photo: Pax & Beneficia | Facebook

Heritage Creekside, 1300 W Plano Pkwy, Plano

The artisanal café is coming to Heritage Creekside later this summer with all the international flavors that set it apart from regular coffee shops.

Photo: Velvet Taco | Facebook

190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

Funky tacos are coming to Allen later this year. With a “tacos don’t have to be Mexican” concept you’ll have plenty of options with their over 20 varieties of tacos with flavors from all over the world.

W Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco

A new coffee and bagel place is opening later this summer in Frisco. They’ve made a science of the art of boiling and baking bagels to perfection. So be ready to start your morning with a fresh hot-off-the-oven bagel.

Preston Road, Plano

An American-Italian restaurant is on its way to Plano. Sfereco’s menu is more extensive than your regular pizza joint, you’ll find a good variety of entrees, soups, salads and, of course, pizzas and calzones.