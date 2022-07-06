To staff the H-E-B store in Frisco slated to open this fall, the Texas supermarket giant is holding a hiring fair for both full-time and part-time employees.

According to an official announcement, the positions are for jobs throughout the mega supermarket: bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling, eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more. “Most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10-percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan,” added H-E-B.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H-E-B Frisco Staffing Office in Frisco. The address is 11955 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300.

Those interested in applying must complete an application in advance. It, along with the job listings, can be found at careers.heb.com. Texting “metro” to 8-1931 will also direct applicants to available Frisco positions.

H-E-B broke ground on the upcoming 111,000-square feet Frisco store in June 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney also said. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”

Founded in 1905, H-E-B has over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B plans future locations at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St. as well as at another Plano location.