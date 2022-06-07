You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood.

Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the years, and several restaurants have come and gone. But whether you’re in downtown for a business lunch or a night out with your crew, you’re never short on exciting places to eat.

Below are five new-to-newish places that have opened in downtown Plano.

Photo: Alex Gonzalez | Local Profile

1410 K Avenue

An Addison favorite has moved to our little neighborhood. Known for their signature pizzas — like the “Chichinitza,” with Cajun chicken, green chilis and pineapple — as well as their tasty blackened shrimp po’boy sandwich, Cafe Gecko has served North Texas for over 30 years. And truthfully, there’s no better home for such an iconic establishment than downtown Plano.

Photo: Alex Gonzalez | Local Profile

1422 K Avenue

Need a high-energy place to catch the big game? McNeal’s is downtown Plano’s newest sports bar. This place fuses the elements of a tavern and a steakhouse together by offering items like burgers, brisket tacos, poutine fries, Texas meatballs, smoked salmon and filet mignon. With all of these tasty selections, plus large television screens, we may as well move in.

Photo: Twisted Root Burger Co. | Official Site

1212 14th Street

Lovers of burgers and sandwiches, rejoice! Twisted Root has some of the most eclectic burgers in North Texas. Some of our favorites include the western, with pepper jack, bacon, fried onion strings and jalapeños, along with the ain’t no chicken club, a chicken sandwich with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Photo: Urban Seafood Co.

1104 14th Street

From the minds behind downtown favorites Urban Rio and Urban Crust, comes their latest deepwater endeavor, Urban Seafood Co. Inspired by New England cuisine and opening last year, Urban Seafood Co. boasts a menu of lobster rolls, Spanish charred octopus and their signature Nantucket seafood pasta, made with linguine, shrimp, mussels, clams and spicy marinara. No surprise it made our list of Plano’s best seafood restaurants.

Photo: FurBabies Bakery | Official Site

1012 E 15th Street

Sorry humans, this one is strictly for the puppers. If you’re one to bring your dog with you on your outings, why not close them out by rewarding your furbaby for being good? Treat your four-legged friend to puparoons, cookies or even a bone-shaped cake.