Where can I find the best seafood in Plano?

If your foodie love language includes a seafood medley, you’re in the right place.

We’ve heard that seafood supplies the nutrients, vitamins and omega 3s essential for strong bones, brain development, and a healthy heart and immune system. That’s great, but also, it’s just plain super delicious. Boil it, grill it, butter it up, or fry it, this versatile cuisine is loved by many.

Plano boasts some savory seafood selections that range from hip and casual to more sophisticated. Check out a few of our favorite spots for seafood in Plano, below!

Courtesy of Urban Seafood Company,

Urban Seafood Company

1104 E. 14th Street

The same folks who brought us Urban Crust (woodfired pizza) and Urban Rio (Mexican food) have recently opened a seafood spot that’s sure to make their restaurant portfolio proud. Inspired by New England destinations like Nantucket and Boston, Urban Seafood Company’s menu features coastal favorites like a warm lobster roll and wood-grilled fish specials and house-made pasta dishes. Guests can also enjoy a fresh oyster bar with daily offerings sourced from the East Coast and beyond, shucked bar-side.

Courtesy of Half Shells Oyster Bar and Grill.

Half Shells Oyster Bar and Grill

5800 Legacy Drive, Suite C-2, Plano, TX

This cozy neighborhood seafood joint is reminiscent of those little joints you wander into in New Orleans when you’re looking for some cold beer, crawfish, and air conditioning. Half Shells Oyster Bar and Grill at The Shops at Legacy has all of your favorite seafood dishes, blackened, grilled, or fried to your liking. This is a great place to get a hearty bowl of gumbo, or obviously, oysters on the half shell (hence the name). Sit at the bar or choose a table; order from the menu or select one of the chalkboard’s daily fresh catch specials.

Courtesy of Fishmonger’s.

Fishmonger’s

2301 N Central Expy Ste 195 Plano, TX

Established in Plano in 1981, Fishmonger’s has earned the loyalty of many locals over the years. This casual spot for fresh seafood, po boys, and Cajun cuisine will appeal to those who like the spice and those who’d rather keep their seafood simple. One of the restaurant’s signature dishes, the Pontchartrain, was named after a lake near New Orleans. The dish features Mesquite grilled or blackened tilapia topped with sauteed shrimp, crabmeat, scallions and mushrooms.

Photo by Cori Baker

Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

4017 Preston Road, #530

Family-owned Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill offers only the freshest fish, flown in daily directly from our vast oceans. You can buy fresh fish in their market, pre-prepared meals in their chef-at-home case, or join them for lunch or dinner. The menu features regional specialties such as Lobster Rolls, Cioppino, and a Clam Chowder they say will make you feel like you’re dining on a dock enjoying the sea breeze. Specials are crafted weekly, featuring fresh fish and seasonal flavors that can be accompanied by recommended wine pairings.

Courtesy of Fish Shack.

Fish Shack

700 E. 15th Street

If you want to keep things casual, Fish Shack’s cozy cottage is a great place to enjoy seafood and beer. The ambiance might remind you of a laid back beach dive, making this a welcoming place to catch up with friends or bring the kids. Fried baskets feature everything from Coconut Shrimp to Catfish Filets or Frog Legs, and include a choice of fries or onion rings. Fish Shack specialties include fresh grilled fish of the day, Po-boys, seafood salads, and multiple soups (including Clam Chowder and Gumbo).