Portillo’s is one of Chicago’s most famous hot dog and burger joints. | Rendering courtesy of Portillo’s

Plot twist! We knew that there would be a Portillos somewhere in North Texas (it sounded like it was going to be around the Frisco area), but now we know that the Chicago favorite is joining Grandscape in The Colony THIS fall!

The hotly anticipated Portillos will open its first Texas location in the 400-acre complex.

Portillos Texas location was first announced last October, slated to open “near Frisco.” The esteemed hot dog joint will join the likes of Galaxy Theatres and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

“We are very excited to welcome this iconic brand to Grandscape,” said Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape in a statement. “Our mission continues to be creating a destination unlike any other, offering brands that are often first to the market while creating a one-of-a-kind visitor experience. Portillo’s is famous for their offerings and their service, and we look forward to being their first home in the state of Texas.”

Portillos first opened in Chicago in 1963, and has since been a favorite of Chicagoans and tourists who come to visit. One would be remiss if they visited Chicago without trying Portillos’ signature items, including the Italian beef sandwich, their charbroiled burgers and their Chicago-style hot dog, with mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, a pickle and peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

The Grandscape location will span across 7,900-square-feet, with seats for 180 guests. There will also be two large air-conditioned patios for 80 guests.

“Texas is an amazing market, and I can’t wait for our fans there to see this showstopper of a restaurant,” said Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s President & CEO. “Texas is the Number 1 state for our shipping business, and we’ve had fans asking us to bring a brick-and-mortar restaurant there for years. We’re investing in the right people and the right real estate to make this restaurant a home run for them.”

