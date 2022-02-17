We know, we know… Portillo’s hog dogs have yet to join this list of best hot dogs in Frisco, rendering it temporarily incomplete. We assure you, that’s changing this year with a new location in Frisco!

But while you’re waiting, Frisco, we’ve got some other fantastic options to help satisfy your hot dog cravings.

In Frisco, these 5 restaurants are definitely down with the hot dog. From Korean-styled crispy dogs to dogs decked out with bacon and jalapenos, we double-dog dare you to try one today.

Hot Dogs in Frisco #1: FrankSeoul

9292 Warren Parkway | Suite 130, Frisco

While you’ll find at least 50 FrankSeoul restaurants in Korea, the Frisco location is their first in the United States. The fast-casual cafe features a different spin on the corn dog. The Potato Cheese Hot Dog, for example, looks a bit like a corny dog, but crispier, and in this case, is oozing with mozzarella cheese inside and has deep-friend diced potatoes on the outside. You’ll also find a Cream Cheese Hot Dog and a Hot Dog with Jalapeno Sauce.

Hot Dogs in Frisco #2: Mooyah

5170 W Main Street | Suite 600, Frisco

One of your favorite places to grab a burger and a milkshake also serves up a creative menu of Hebrew National all-beef hot dogs. At Mooyah, you can build your dog just the way you like it, choosing from 26 topping and sauce options, or select one of these two decked-out dogs: The Diablo Dog (pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon, Choula and mayo on a potato bun) or The Full Count (bacon, American cheese, onions, relish, ketchup and mustard on a potato bun).

Hot Dogs in Frisco #3: Haystack Burgers & Barley

6705 Main Street, Frisco

At Haystack, you’ll find big, juicy and messy burgers, sandwiches, salads, and yummy banana pudding. Another must-try item on the menu is the Hay Dawg. This grilled hot dog is served on a Challah bun and topped with Haystack’s housemade Pitch Fork Chili, cheddar, relish, and Haystack fried onions. We suggest that you follow your dawg with one of their five milkshake flavors, which include Nutella and Oreo.

Hot Dogs in Frisco #4: Jake’s Burgers and Beer

6195 W Main Street, Frisco

While Jake’s is known for its award-winning burgers and lively sports bar atmosphere, be sure to check out the dogs too! The Flaming Dog is a 1/4 lb sausage dog stuffed with jalapenos and cheddar cheese served on a fresh poppy seed bun with hot mustard, pico de gallo and Monterey jack cheese. You can also go the traditional beef route with a 1/4 lb black Angus beef dog served with mustard and chopped onions on a fresh poppy seed bun. Add chili and cheddar cheese if you like!

Hot Dogs in Frisco #5: K-Dogs

2601 Preston Road, Frisco (inside Stonebriar Centre)

K-Dogs is another Frisco spot to enjoy those Korean-style hot dogs with their sweet and crunchy exterior. Choose from 6 different dogs, ranging from the All American Beef Corn Dog to the Mozzarella Cheese K-Dog or the Cheese Potato K-Dog. Add a Twisted Potato to your order if you like. The fun potato on a stick is similar to a stack of potato chips (minus the crunchiness) and comes in 3 flavors: sour cream and onion, cheddar cheese, or cayenne pepper.