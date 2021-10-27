Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, with mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, a pickle and peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun | Image courtesy of Portillo’s

A Chicago favorite is setting up shop in Collin County. Iconic hot dog and sandwich joint Portillo’s is set to open its first Texas location next year. The new location, which is slated to open “in a town near Frisco” according to Chicago Tribune, is part of a major expansion. Over the course of the next 25 years, the restaurant plans to expand from 67 stores in nine states to over 600 stores in various states.

Since opening its first location in Illinois in 1963, Portillo’s has been a favorite of Chicagoans and tourists alike. Some of their signature items include the Italian beef sandwich, their charbroiled burgers and their Chicago-style hot dog, with mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, a pickle and peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

Although the restaurant has yet to share an estimated opening date for their first Texas location, fans of the lauded hot dog staple can order bundles and food packages to make beef sandwiches and hot dogs at home. According to Chicago Tribune, Texas is Portillo’s number-one Shop & Ship state.

In addition to its expansion, Portillo’s has recently announced they are going public, according to Forbes. Fans of the hot dog spot can buy shares of the company for only $29.

